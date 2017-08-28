All apartments in Clayton
7571 Wellington Way
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

7571 Wellington Way

7571 Wellington Way · (314) 495-7532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7571 Wellington Way, Clayton, MO 63105
Clayton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 969 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2 bed, 2 bath condo features approximately 969 sq. ft. of living space. Open floor plan, tons of natural light and Living room features a vaulted ceiling. Recently painted throughout and new carpet installed. You also have 1 assigned parking space in the tuck-under garage and storage locker. Home is conveniently located within walking distance to award winning Glenridge Elementary School, Oak Knoll Park, St. Mary’s Hospital and Starbucks! You are just a short drive to downtown Clayton, Shaw Park, Forest Park and other major St. Louis hospitals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7571 Wellington Way have any available units?
7571 Wellington Way has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7571 Wellington Way have?
Some of 7571 Wellington Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7571 Wellington Way currently offering any rent specials?
7571 Wellington Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7571 Wellington Way pet-friendly?
No, 7571 Wellington Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton.
Does 7571 Wellington Way offer parking?
Yes, 7571 Wellington Way does offer parking.
Does 7571 Wellington Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7571 Wellington Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7571 Wellington Way have a pool?
No, 7571 Wellington Way does not have a pool.
Does 7571 Wellington Way have accessible units?
No, 7571 Wellington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7571 Wellington Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7571 Wellington Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 7571 Wellington Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7571 Wellington Way does not have units with air conditioning.
