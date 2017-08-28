7571 Wellington Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This 2 bed, 2 bath condo features approximately 969 sq. ft. of living space. Open floor plan, tons of natural light and Living room features a vaulted ceiling. Recently painted throughout and new carpet installed. You also have 1 assigned parking space in the tuck-under garage and storage locker. Home is conveniently located within walking distance to award winning Glenridge Elementary School, Oak Knoll Park, St. Mary’s Hospital and Starbucks! You are just a short drive to downtown Clayton, Shaw Park, Forest Park and other major St. Louis hospitals.