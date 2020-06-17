All apartments in Clayton
31 Brighton Way

31 Brighton Way · (314) 680-9961
Location

31 Brighton Way, Clayton, MO 63105
Clayton

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$4,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Top notch, top floor penthouse in a luxury 6 unit mid-rise right next to Shaw Park, Straubs Grocers, Clayton Rec Center and so many great shops/restaurants. 3 beds/2 full and 1/2 baths! An open floor plan features a breakfast area, living room w/gas fireplace, dining room, high-end kitchen w/Thermador stainless appliances and large center island. An expansive gallery-like entry/hall features a built-in desk area and wet bar. The large master suite has a walk-in closet w/built-ins and an upscale bathroom with double sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Soaring vaulted ceilings and loads of windows provide excellent natural lighting. Enjoy amazing views of downtown Clayton skyline. A proper laundry room is included as well as loads of storage space in unit and in the basement storage locker. Two car garage parking with elevator to unit level. Occupancy available June 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Brighton Way have any available units?
31 Brighton Way has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31 Brighton Way have?
Some of 31 Brighton Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Brighton Way currently offering any rent specials?
31 Brighton Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Brighton Way pet-friendly?
No, 31 Brighton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton.
Does 31 Brighton Way offer parking?
Yes, 31 Brighton Way does offer parking.
Does 31 Brighton Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 Brighton Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Brighton Way have a pool?
No, 31 Brighton Way does not have a pool.
Does 31 Brighton Way have accessible units?
No, 31 Brighton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Brighton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Brighton Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Brighton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Brighton Way does not have units with air conditioning.
