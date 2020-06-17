31 Brighton Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Top notch, top floor penthouse in a luxury 6 unit mid-rise right next to Shaw Park, Straubs Grocers, Clayton Rec Center and so many great shops/restaurants. 3 beds/2 full and 1/2 baths! An open floor plan features a breakfast area, living room w/gas fireplace, dining room, high-end kitchen w/Thermador stainless appliances and large center island. An expansive gallery-like entry/hall features a built-in desk area and wet bar. The large master suite has a walk-in closet w/built-ins and an upscale bathroom with double sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Soaring vaulted ceilings and loads of windows provide excellent natural lighting. Enjoy amazing views of downtown Clayton skyline. A proper laundry room is included as well as loads of storage space in unit and in the basement storage locker. Two car garage parking with elevator to unit level. Occupancy available June 1.