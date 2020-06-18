All apartments in Chesterfield
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 PM

861 Forest Trace Drive

861 Forest Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

861 Forest Trace Drive, Chesterfield, MO 63017

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
sauna
tennis court
Beautifully updated town home with almost 1400 square feet of living space. Gleaming hardwood floors lead to spacious family room featuring wood burning fire place and walk-out to private deck. Modern kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and custom tile back splash. Two upper bedrooms include ceiling fans and 6 panel doors. Finished walk-out basement w/ additional rec-family room, laundry (washer and dryer stay)and plenty of storage. One reserved carport space. Unit is all electric (tenant responsibility). Water, sewer and trash utilities included in rent. Community offers pool, fitness center, sauna, racquetball, tennis and playground. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 861 Forest Trace Drive have any available units?
861 Forest Trace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chesterfield, MO.
How much is rent in Chesterfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesterfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 861 Forest Trace Drive have?
Some of 861 Forest Trace Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 861 Forest Trace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
861 Forest Trace Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 Forest Trace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 861 Forest Trace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesterfield.
Does 861 Forest Trace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 861 Forest Trace Drive does offer parking.
Does 861 Forest Trace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 861 Forest Trace Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 Forest Trace Drive have a pool?
Yes, 861 Forest Trace Drive has a pool.
Does 861 Forest Trace Drive have accessible units?
No, 861 Forest Trace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 861 Forest Trace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 861 Forest Trace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
