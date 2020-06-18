861 Forest Trace Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport gym parking playground pool racquetball court sauna tennis court

Beautifully updated town home with almost 1400 square feet of living space. Gleaming hardwood floors lead to spacious family room featuring wood burning fire place and walk-out to private deck. Modern kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and custom tile back splash. Two upper bedrooms include ceiling fans and 6 panel doors. Finished walk-out basement w/ additional rec-family room, laundry (washer and dryer stay)and plenty of storage. One reserved carport space. Unit is all electric (tenant responsibility). Water, sewer and trash utilities included in rent. Community offers pool, fitness center, sauna, racquetball, tennis and playground. Schedule your showing today!