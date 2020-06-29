16928 Old Hazelwood Road

Amenities

garage bbq/grill internet access

Spacious, Quiet Home 3bd/2.5baths. Centrally located, 15-20 mins to Downtown, Airport, Universities, Hospital, Boeing, Plantations, etc. 30 mins to the Beach. All Mattress, Wifi TV, Sofa, Keurig Coffee are brand new. Weekly / Monthly are welcome!

A relax and peaceful home located centrally. Convenient to Northwood mall, grocery shopping, Charleston Southern University, Trident Hospital/College. It is close to the highway. Downtown Charleston, the Cruise Port, MUSC, College of Charleston, the Citadel, Boeing, Bosch, Charleston Airport, Airforce, Joint Base Center, North Charleston Performance & Coliseum center, Tanger Outlet, Federal Law Enforcement Training Center are 15-20minutes away. 30 minutes to Sullivan Island 35 minutes to Folly Beach, Isle of Palms Beach 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms House. 1 master bedroom downstairs with 1.5 baths. 2 bedrooms upstairs with 1 full bath. There are 4 beds and sofas: 3 Queen Beds, 1 Queen Airbed, Sofas in the bedroom and living room. Fully equipped kitchen with New coffee maker, toaster, etc. Cooking pots and utensils, silverware, knives, etc. New Wifi- TV , Wireless Internet New Recline Sofa in Living room and New Mattresses. Linens and Towels provided Outdoor Grill 2 car garage with free parkings Long Term Rental are welcome!! please send me an inquiry !

Guest access

You have access to the entire place

Guest interaction

I am available by text/phone/email if you have any question.

Neighborhood overview

Quiet, Relax Neighborhood

Getting around

Car is recommended. Parkings are free.

Other things to note

*tax may apply * Security deposit : We dont collect the security deposit at booking.