/
/
johnson county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:02 AM
25 Apartments for rent in Johnson County, MO📍
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
1501 Stoneybrooke Drive
1501 Stoneybrooke Drive, Warrensburg, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
AVAILABLE SEP 4: Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in Clover Creek Subdivision. With easy access to Whiteman AFB & in the Warrensburg School District. Beautiful, split level house with a fully fenced private backyard.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
415 NW 350th Rd
415 NW 350th Rd, Johnson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2500 sqft
Gorgeous Family Home!! - Gorgeous family home sitting on 20 acres. This home features a stocked pond with fishing dock, large wrap around porch, main floor laundry room, and large unfinished basement.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
202 Madison
202 Madison Avenue, Warrensburg, MO
1 Bedroom
$600
202 Madison - 202 Madison A Available 08/01/20 - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Upstairs unit close to downtown. Comes with refrigerator and stove. NO PETS. (RLNE3464978)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
317 Holden C
317 North Holden Street, Warrensburg, MO
1 Bedroom
$850
1000 sqft
- Nice all electric loft close to downtown. Comes with refrigerator, stove, W/D hook ups. Water included. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3376580)
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
910 Vest Dr
910 Vest Drive, Warrensburg, MO
2 Bedrooms
$650
910 Vest Dr Available 08/10/20 - House with approx 850 sq ft. Comes with refrigerator, stove and W/D hookups in a laundry room. Storage shed. DOGS OK WITH APPROVAL AND A $350 DEPOSIT, CATS ARE AN ADDITIONAL $150 DEPOSIT. NO SMOKING. (RLNE3301669)
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1106 Casey Court - A
1106 Casey Ct, Warrensburg, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath duplex with one car garage.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
425 Hawthorne Boulevard Building D - 1
425 Hawthorne Boulevard, Warrensburg, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1580 sqft
AVAILABLE AUG 7: 3 bedroom townhome with 2 1/2 baths, a 1 car garage and a full unfinished basement. Built in 2008. Kitchen includes all the appliances and the washer and dryer are also included. All electric, even the fireplace in the living room.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
1605 West 8th Terrace - 1
1605 8th Street Terrace, Knob Noster, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE Sep 1: 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a 1 car garage duplex. Nice and clean with all kitchen appliances. Dinning area has sliding doors to a nice patio area and large yard.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1104 Casey Court - A
1104 Casey Ct, Warrensburg, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1210 sqft
Two bedroom Two bath duplex
1 of 38
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
108 Fairview
108 Fairview Avenue, Warrensburg, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
- This is a giant home with lots of additional space located in an established neighborhood.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
710 Deerbrook Circle - G
710 Deerbrook Circle, Knob Noster, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
Are you looking to work at Whiteman Air Force Base and looking for a place with all of the benefits of a hotel at a great price? We have the perfect place for you! This furnished apartment has everything you will need during your stay in Knob
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
714 Deerbrook Circle - E
714 Deerbrook Cir, Knob Noster, MO
2 Bedrooms
$575
900 sqft
Great apartment complex only 2 miles from Whiteman Air Force Base. This is a huge 2-bedroom apartment. We currently have one vacancy. Don't miss out on this great apartment. Apartments feature huge bedrooms that are approximately 13x11 feet.
Results within 10 miles of Johnson County
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
206 Palmer Court
206 Palmer Ct, Pleasant Hill, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1100 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
205 Northeast Katie Court
205 Northeast Katie Court, Grain Valley, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2150 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
1314 Cottonwood Avenue
1314 Cotton Wood Ave, Pleasant Hill, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2234 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
411 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive
411 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive, Grain Valley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1287 sqft
3 bed and 2.5 bath. The home has a nice size living room with a fireplace. The home also has a dinning area that leads into the kitchen that has grantie counter tops and stainless steeel appliances.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
911 Southwest Shorthorn Drive
911 Shorthorn Drive, Grain Valley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1893 sqft
This home has high ceilings and granite counter tops. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. Pantry and gas stove in the kitchen. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an attached bathroom with a standing shower.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
504 B Chelsey Ln
504 SE Chelsey Ln, Oak Grove, MO
2 Bedrooms
$775
1100 sqft
504 B Chelsey Ln Available 09/15/20 - (RLNE5977185)
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1415 NE Mary Ct
1415 Northeast Mary Court, Grain Valley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1536 sqft
Newer 3 Bed 2 Car Townhome in Grain Valley - Come and View this Newer 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhome in Grain Valley. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Trash is Also Included. Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1544 NE Erin Ct
1544 Northeast Erin Court, Grain Valley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1536 sqft
Newer 3 Bed 2 Car Townhome in Grain Valley - Come and See this Newer 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Maintenance Free Townhome in Grain Valley. Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1707 Lee Ln
1707 Lee Lane, Pleasant Hill, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2078 sqft
GORGEOUS REMODEL! BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS HOME WITH BRAND NEW CARPET AND HARD WOOD FLOORS. KITCHEN NEW TOP 2 BOTTOM WITH CUTSOM CABINETS. LOVELY SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH NICE FIREPLACE. BASEMENT FINISHED WITH EXTRA BEDROOM AND BATHROOM.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1202 Ridge Tree Lane
1202 Ridge Tree Lane, Pleasant Hill, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2100 sqft
Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. This home will be available on 9/15/2020. This beautiful 1 year old home in Pleasant Hill is located at 1202 Ridge Tree Lane.
1 of 17
Last updated May 15 at 06:43 PM
1 Unit Available
1912 Cypress Way
1912 Cypress Way, Pleasant Hill, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
2470 sqft
This is such a beautiful home that has many luxurious amenities that make coming home a welcome contrast to the stressors of day to day life. The master bedroom and master bath stand out in particular in this home.
1 of 16
Last updated May 4 at 11:11 AM
1 Unit Available
217 Palmer Court
217 Palmer Ct, Pleasant Hill, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Johnson County area include MidAmerica Nazarene University, Avila University, Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City, University of Missouri-Kansas City, and Rockhurst University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Kansas City, and Lenexa have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Raytown, MOGladstone, MOLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSKnob Noster, MOWarrensburg, MOGrain Valley, MOPleasant Hill, MO