miami county
80 Apartments for rent in Miami County, KS📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:10 AM
7 Units Available
BlackHawk Apartment Homes
22650 S Harrison St, Spring Hill, KS
1 Bedroom
$805
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1008 sqft
A new community that offers centralized access to virtually everything, these units offer amenities like upscale interior finishes, in-unit washers and dryers, patios and balconies and more. The community offers a playground and entertainment room.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
20681 West 220th Street
20681 220th Street, Spring Hill, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,145
2405 sqft
Updates all around in this fantastic home! Update kitchen has granite counters. Nice hardwood floors in kitchen, dining, and breakfast room.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
306 N 9th St Unit A
306 North 9th Street, Louisburg, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
Like New Louisburg Townhome-Available NOW!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve.
Last updated July 2 at 05:41 PM
1 Unit Available
819 East Rockville Terrace
819 Rockville Ter, Louisburg, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1942 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Miami County
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
29708 West 184th Street
29708 West 184th Street, Gardner, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2560 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
771 S Cherry Street
771 South Cherry Street, Gardner, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1629 sqft
771 S Cherry Street Available 07/31/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 31st! This newer three bedroom, two bathroom home in the Plum Creek Community is a must see! This home features
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
822 S Mulberry Street
822 S Mulberry St, Gardner, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1512 sqft
822 S Mulberry Street Available 08/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on August 15th! Beautiful four bedroom, two bath home in Gardner! This home WILL NOT last long.
Results within 10 miles of Miami County
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Madison at Overland Park
13900 Newton Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1454 sqft
Ideal for pet owners and active people, these units offer garbage disposals, ice makers, new appliances, tile flooring and vaulted ceilings. The on-site amenities include a clubhouse and off-leash dog trails.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
31 Units Available
Sandstone Creek Apartments
7450 W 139th Ter, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,079
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,507
1415 sqft
Luxury complex with diverse amenities including putting green, sand volleyball court and game center. Apartments have been appointed with crown molding and renovated kitchens. Nine-foot ceilings. Near US-69.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
Savoy
7100 W 141st St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,003
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1631 sqft
Close to highways, Town Center and Park Place. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features hot tub, gym, pool, sauna and more.
Last updated July 23 at 12:14 AM
12 Units Available
Havencroft
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$739
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1344 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxurious community includes pool, guest parking, online payment portal and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-35 and downtown Kansas City.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
9 Units Available
Blue Valley
Boulders at Overland Park
16201 Travis Lane, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,079
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1496 sqft
At Boulders at Overland Park Apartments, you'll find all the comforts and luxuries for high-end living! Community features such as the resort-style swimming pool with lounge area and TV, 24-hour robust fitness center, and lap pool are just a few
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
14 Units Available
Leawood At State Line
2140 W 137th Ter, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,233
1185 sqft
Situated within the Blue Valley School District and close to downtown Kansas City. Pet-friendly community of 1-3 bedroom apartments on 22 acres of landscaped grounds. Residents enjoy access to free movie rentals.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
34 Units Available
Village at Lionsgate
14631 Broadmoor St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,019
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,623
1518 sqft
This lakeside community is just moments from the shopping and dining options along Highway 69. Back at home, the community offers a game room, pool, concierge coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Furnished units are available.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Central Core
Horizon Pointe
400 W Elm St, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$685
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
772 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Leasing Office: 600 S. Harrison St. #77 Olathe, KS 66061Landmark Realty's Olathe Haciendas offers One to Three Bedroom apartments. Experience Olathe Haciendas' world class staff with our Spanish speaking management and on-site maintenance team.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,024
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1447 sqft
Luxury apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Pet friendly units with landscaped grounds and residential entertainment center. Units have private entryways with built in microwave, washer and dryer.
Last updated July 20 at 10:45 PM
10 Units Available
Lionsgate
Residences at Prairie Fire
5750 W 137th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,059
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring. Community access to yoga studio, 24-hour fitness center, salt water pool and poolside fire. Beautiful clubhouse for entertaining.
Last updated July 23 at 01:22 AM
17 Units Available
Villa Milano
13740 Howe Ln, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,125
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1639 sqft
Spacious floorplans, granite countertops, in-home laundry, and stainless-steel appliances are a few of the features at this pet-friendly apartment home community off Mission Road. Community amenities include a cinema room, a pool, and walking trails.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Water Works
Sheridan Crossing
600 South Harrison Street #77, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$770
749 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landmark Realty's Olathe Haciendas offers One to Three Bedroom apartments. Experience Olathe Haciendas' world class staff with our Spanish speaking management and on-site maintenance team.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Saddlewood
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,100
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1269 sqft
We are conveniently located in the heart of Johnson County, putting you minutes away from Garmin, Sprint, Oak Park Mall, and Town Center Plaza.
Last updated July 16 at 03:00 PM
37 Units Available
Stonepost Ranch Apartments
12801 W 136th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$906
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, custom designed apartment homes are available at Stonepost Ranch Apartment Homes located in Overland Park, Kansas.
Last updated April 23 at 06:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes
200 Canal St, Belton, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1278 sqft
An enjoyable quality of life and affordable price, Hearthstone Crossing offers everything you’ve been looking for in the best of the Belton community.
Last updated June 8 at 08:04 PM
7 Units Available
Stonepost Lakeside
13810 Pflumm Road, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$930
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the rolling foothills of Johnson County and surrounded by picturesque landscaping, Stonepost Lakeside offers every luxury, activity, and convenience at your fingertips.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Havencroft
1718 E Penrose Lane
1718 East Penrose Lane, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$995
912 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex walking distance from Indian Creek Trail. Only minutes from shopping, restaurants, and Hwy 35.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Miami County area include University of Kansas, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Avila University, Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City, and University of Missouri-Kansas City. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Lawrence, and Kansas City have apartments for rent.
