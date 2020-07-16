1736 Canary Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Only one step into this main floor unit. Enter inside to a joint Living/Dining Room with natural light at both ends. Patio door off dining room at back of unit leads to deck with storage closet. Deck overlooks quiet common ground area. Additional storage area inside to right of Dining Room and Eat in Kitchen to the left. Main hallway with 3 bedrooms, hall full bath, and laundry room complete with washer and dryer. Master bedroom with private full ensuite.



Trash, Water, Sewer,and Condo fee paid by landlord. Pool, Recreation area, snow removal and road maintenance included.