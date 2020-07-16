All apartments in Brentwood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

1736 Canary Cove

1736 Canary Cove · No Longer Available
Location

1736 Canary Cove, Brentwood, MO 63144
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Only one step into this main floor unit. Enter inside to a joint Living/Dining Room with natural light at both ends. Patio door off dining room at back of unit leads to deck with storage closet. Deck overlooks quiet common ground area. Additional storage area inside to right of Dining Room and Eat in Kitchen to the left. Main hallway with 3 bedrooms, hall full bath, and laundry room complete with washer and dryer. Master bedroom with private full ensuite.

Trash, Water, Sewer,and Condo fee paid by landlord. Pool, Recreation area, snow removal and road maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1736 Canary Cove have any available units?
1736 Canary Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brentwood, MO.
What amenities does 1736 Canary Cove have?
Some of 1736 Canary Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1736 Canary Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1736 Canary Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 Canary Cove pet-friendly?
No, 1736 Canary Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brentwood.
Does 1736 Canary Cove offer parking?
No, 1736 Canary Cove does not offer parking.
Does 1736 Canary Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1736 Canary Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 Canary Cove have a pool?
Yes, 1736 Canary Cove has a pool.
Does 1736 Canary Cove have accessible units?
No, 1736 Canary Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 Canary Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 1736 Canary Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1736 Canary Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 1736 Canary Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
