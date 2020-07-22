Apartment List
245 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Brentwood, MO

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Brentwood should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and you... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
Brentwood Place
72 Vanmark Way, Brentwood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$853
846 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within the beautiful city of Brentwood, the “City of Warmth.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
8731 Eulalie Avenue
8731 Eulalie Avenue, Brentwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
988 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent in the highly desirable City of Brentwood! Enjoy highly rated Brentwood schools in this 2-bedroom and 1-bath home.
Results within 1 mile of Brentwood
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
6 Units Available
Maplewood
Sunnen Station Apartments
31 Sunnen Dr, Maplewood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,322
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1060 sqft
Minutes from I-44. This newly constructed community features apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood-style flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center and sports court. Near the Metrolink.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
12 Units Available
Rock Hill
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$871
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1241 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
19 Units Available
Richmond Heights
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Rock Hill
2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct
2618 Mcknight Crossing Court, Rock Hill, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
This condo is fresh, modern, spacious and unique! - Property Id: 115934 This condo is in amazing "like new" condition. It is fresh, modern, spacious and unique. High ceilings and abundant windows offer a light, bright space.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Richmond Heights
1615 Bredell Avenue
1615 Bredell Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1600 sqft
Luxurious renovated 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms (1 on the top floor and 1 in the basement) , single-family home in Maplewood.

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Richmond Heights
7701 Brookline Terrace - 2F
7701 Brookline Terrace, Richmond Heights, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
A beautiful 3 bedroom unit totaling 1,550 square ft. Perfect for roommates or family setup. Roommate situation would be $500/person and that includes internet. Beautiful 3 unit in a great neighborhood.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Richmond Heights
7752 Wise Avenue
7752 Wise Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom in a great neighborhood. Included in rent is assigned garage parking spot, internet, water, sewage, and trash.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Richmond Heights
7709 Arthur Ave
7709 Arthur Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
825 sqft
Amazing, newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Richmond Heights. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building.

1 of 24

Last updated April 10 at 02:16 AM
1 Unit Available
Clayton
625 Westwood
625 Westwood Drive, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
1000 sqft
How cute is this? Hardwood floors in main living area, carpeted bedroom. Dining area can be used as office or additional living space. Open gorgeous kitchen suitable for dining in. Located near downtown Clayton and Wash U. Pets are ok with deposit.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Clayton
621 Westwood
621 Westwood Drive, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
1000 sqft
How cute is this? Recently rehabbed beautiful apartment. Hardwood floors in main living area, carpeted bedroom. Bonus room can be used as office or additional living space. Open gorgeous kitchen suitable for dining in.
Results within 5 miles of Brentwood
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
128 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1170 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Cheltenham
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,207
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1160 sqft
Finally, an apartment building designed for the way you want to live, right in the center of St. Louis. Come check us out today!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Shrewsbury
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$651
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
914 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything, including Shrewsbury. Located near River Des Peres and the Shrewsbury Metrolink station is Park Val Apartments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Olivette
Bonhomme Village Apartments
1124 Bonhomme Lake Dr, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$962
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
977 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Olivette, Mo is "in the center of it all". This small community is home to Bonhomme Village Apartments, a luxurious property with a contemporary and green atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
University City
The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$870
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person tours by appointment. Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within University City.
Verified

1 of 88

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
8 Units Available
Station
141 E Madison Ave, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,442
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters just steps from the Kirkwood Train Station. Community features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, and parking. Units offer patio or balcony, extra storage, garbage disposal, and laundry.
Verified

1 of 129

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
5 Units Available
University City
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,181
1015 sqft
A serene community just minutes from local entertainment. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, modern kitchens and open, spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
10 Units Available
University City
The District Apartment Homes
633 N McKnight Rd, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$855
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1040 sqft
A comfortable community designed for people with active lifestyles, these units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The units feature full-size appliances, dishwashers and extra storage. The community offers an on-site business center.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 06:26 PM
$
8 Units Available
Clayton
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,301
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,579
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
248 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
One Hundred Above the Park
100 Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,930
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
1234 sqft
THE FUTURE IS BEAUTIFUL What will living in the future look like? It will be easy, with smart conveniences and luxurious amenities. It will be green, overlooking acres of nature from an eco-friendly apartment.
Verified

1 of 549

Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
53 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Montclair on the Park
18 S Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,005
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
934 sqft
Convenient to Washington University Medical Center and St. Louis Children's Hospital. Contemporary apartments with wall-to-wall carpets and extra storage. Community offers a rooftop sundeck with Forest Park views. Off-street and garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 467

Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
52 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Parc Frontenac
40 N Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,090
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1397 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Community offers gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Near Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis College of Pharmacy and I-64.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Brentwood, MO

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Brentwood should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Brentwood may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Brentwood. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

