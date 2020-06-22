3600 NW Dogwood Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

The house will be available in September. This house is a Ranch style home with the garage entry being at the same level as the rest of the house. This house has 3 bedrooms, with two finished room downstairs that could be used as a 4th and 5th bedrooms or an office. It has 2 bathrooms, a living room with a sliding door that opens onto a deck, a fireplace, family room, a fenced backyard, a large eat in kitchen, laundry room, a large basement storage area, double car garage, with openers.



The house is in excellent condition with over 2100 square feet of living space, carpet throughout, large closets, arched glass entry, central air conditioning, solid oak kitchen cabinets, garbage disposal, dishwasher, electric range, icemaker hookup, fireplace, and smoke detectors. The house does not come with a refrigerator.



The home is in the Blue Springs school district. The High School is Blue Springs, and the grade school is John Knowlin.



A 12 month lease is required, with a 1 month security deposit. There is a $300 per pet non refundable pet fee. Pit bulls and large dogs are not allowed.



If you need more information or would like to make an appointment to see the house, you can call 816-215-7403 or go to our website www.singletonmanagement.com. Credit, employment, rental history and background checks required.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1362921)