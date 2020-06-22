All apartments in Blue Springs
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
3600 NW Dogwood Dr
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:00 AM

3600 NW Dogwood Dr

3600 Northwest Dogwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3600 Northwest Dogwood Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
The house will be available in September. This house is a Ranch style home with the garage entry being at the same level as the rest of the house. This house has 3 bedrooms, with two finished room downstairs that could be used as a 4th and 5th bedrooms or an office. It has 2 bathrooms, a living room with a sliding door that opens onto a deck, a fireplace, family room, a fenced backyard, a large eat in kitchen, laundry room, a large basement storage area, double car garage, with openers.

The house is in excellent condition with over 2100 square feet of living space, carpet throughout, large closets, arched glass entry, central air conditioning, solid oak kitchen cabinets, garbage disposal, dishwasher, electric range, icemaker hookup, fireplace, and smoke detectors. The house does not come with a refrigerator.

The home is in the Blue Springs school district. The High School is Blue Springs, and the grade school is John Knowlin.

A 12 month lease is required, with a 1 month security deposit. There is a $300 per pet non refundable pet fee. Pit bulls and large dogs are not allowed.

If you need more information or would like to make an appointment to see the house, you can call 816-215-7403 or go to our website www.singletonmanagement.com. Credit, employment, rental history and background checks required.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1362921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 NW Dogwood Dr have any available units?
3600 NW Dogwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3600 NW Dogwood Dr have?
Some of 3600 NW Dogwood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 NW Dogwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3600 NW Dogwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 NW Dogwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3600 NW Dogwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3600 NW Dogwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3600 NW Dogwood Dr offers parking.
Does 3600 NW Dogwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 NW Dogwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 NW Dogwood Dr have a pool?
No, 3600 NW Dogwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3600 NW Dogwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 3600 NW Dogwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 NW Dogwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3600 NW Dogwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
