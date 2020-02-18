All apartments in Blue Springs
Location

309 Southwest Richwood Lane, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 309 SW Richwood Ln · Avail. Jul 6

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
309 SW Richwood Ln Available 07/06/20 Beautiful Home in Blue Springs-Available 1st week of JULY!! - Get on the waiting list here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1786125?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Beautiful 4 bedroom split-level home in Blue Springs! Angled ceiling and large window in main common area. Wood flooring on the main level and in the upstairs hallway. Carpet found throughout bedroom flooring and spacious closets in all bedrooms. Huge backyard with a tall fence, perfect for pets and outdoor hangouts! Fireplace is considered decorative. There's even an upstairs attic, with sturdy pull-out steps, that provides even more storage in this beautiful home! 2 car garage and separate laundry room with hookups. All kitchen appliances included.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4930863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 SW Richwood Ln have any available units?
309 SW Richwood Ln has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 SW Richwood Ln have?
Some of 309 SW Richwood Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 SW Richwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
309 SW Richwood Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 SW Richwood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 SW Richwood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 309 SW Richwood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 309 SW Richwood Ln does offer parking.
Does 309 SW Richwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 SW Richwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 SW Richwood Ln have a pool?
No, 309 SW Richwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 309 SW Richwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 309 SW Richwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 309 SW Richwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 SW Richwood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
