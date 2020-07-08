All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 301 Southwest Redwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
301 Southwest Redwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

301 Southwest Redwood Drive

301 Southwest Redwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

301 Southwest Redwood Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Blue Springs has plenty to offer! Open living room with high ceilings and lovely wood beams. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage! Back deck adds extra room for entertaining or outdoor grilling! The home also features spacious bedrooms and a finished basement with an additional full bath.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100 Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available 12/21/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Southwest Redwood Drive have any available units?
301 Southwest Redwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 301 Southwest Redwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
301 Southwest Redwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Southwest Redwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Southwest Redwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 301 Southwest Redwood Drive offer parking?
No, 301 Southwest Redwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 301 Southwest Redwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Southwest Redwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Southwest Redwood Drive have a pool?
No, 301 Southwest Redwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 301 Southwest Redwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 301 Southwest Redwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Southwest Redwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Southwest Redwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Southwest Redwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Southwest Redwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University