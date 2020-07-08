301 Southwest Redwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Blue Springs has plenty to offer! Open living room with high ceilings and lovely wood beams. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage! Back deck adds extra room for entertaining or outdoor grilling! The home also features spacious bedrooms and a finished basement with an additional full bath.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100 Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available 12/21/18



