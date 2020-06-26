2808 Southeast 3rd Street

Amenities
Move in ready raised ranch in quiet neighborhood! Enter to Great Room with vaulted ceiling, fan & fireplace. Spacious kitchen. Formal Dining Room with ceiling fan overlooks backyard. Master Bedroom is large with vaulted ceiling, fan & carpet. Master bath with tile floor & tile shower. Two
bedrooms on the main level with nice sized closets. Shared hall bath with tile floor & shower over tub. Lower level Family Room & unfinished space for additional storage. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.