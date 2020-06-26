2808 Southeast 3rd Street

Amenities

Move in ready raised ranch in quiet neighborhood! Enter to Great Room with vaulted ceiling, fan & fireplace. Spacious kitchen. Formal Dining Room with ceiling fan overlooks backyard. Master Bedroom is large with vaulted ceiling, fan & carpet. Master bath with tile floor & tile shower. Two

bedrooms on the main level with nice sized closets. Shared hall bath with tile floor & shower over tub. Lower level Family Room & unfinished space for additional storage.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.