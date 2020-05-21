All apartments in Blue Springs
Blue Springs, MO
261 SW Tennessee Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 9:26 PM

261 SW Tennessee Drive

261 SW Tennessee Dr · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1008552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

261 SW Tennessee Dr, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1167 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Reduced Rates:
13mo lease: $1380
16mo lease: $1340

3 bedroom 3 bath Townhomes
This renovated unit includes wood plank laminate throughout, beautiful wood stain cabinetry, 2in wood blinds, an attached garage, and washer and dryer.

Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs.

Application is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. Plus 150.00 Admin fee. Due at the time of the application.

*Prices and specials subject to change
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 SW Tennessee Drive have any available units?
261 SW Tennessee Drive has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 261 SW Tennessee Drive have?
Some of 261 SW Tennessee Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 SW Tennessee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
261 SW Tennessee Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 SW Tennessee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 261 SW Tennessee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 261 SW Tennessee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 261 SW Tennessee Drive does offer parking.
Does 261 SW Tennessee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 261 SW Tennessee Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 SW Tennessee Drive have a pool?
No, 261 SW Tennessee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 261 SW Tennessee Drive have accessible units?
No, 261 SW Tennessee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 261 SW Tennessee Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 261 SW Tennessee Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
