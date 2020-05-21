All apartments in Blue Springs
1905 Southeast Abbey Street
1905 Southeast Abbey Street

1905 Southeast Abbey Street · No Longer Available
Location

1905 Southeast Abbey Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Keystone Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Split entry Keystone Estates home in Blue Springs. Large remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops. Lots of cabinets and walks out onto a deck to the back yard.
Many updates throughout including bathroom vanities, new sliding patio door to deck, all new windows on upper and lower and fresh interior paint. Stainless steel appliances including new refrigerator and dishwasher. Finished basement with full bath, laundry area, fireplace and new carpet.
Large back yard is fenced and includes storage shed for tenants use. Two car garage.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,280, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1000. Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed.
This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Southeast Abbey Street have any available units?
1905 Southeast Abbey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 Southeast Abbey Street have?
Some of 1905 Southeast Abbey Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Southeast Abbey Street currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Southeast Abbey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Southeast Abbey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1905 Southeast Abbey Street is pet friendly.
Does 1905 Southeast Abbey Street offer parking?
Yes, 1905 Southeast Abbey Street offers parking.
Does 1905 Southeast Abbey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Southeast Abbey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Southeast Abbey Street have a pool?
No, 1905 Southeast Abbey Street does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Southeast Abbey Street have accessible units?
No, 1905 Southeast Abbey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Southeast Abbey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 Southeast Abbey Street has units with dishwashers.
