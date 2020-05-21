1905 Southeast Abbey Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Split entry Keystone Estates home in Blue Springs. Large remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops. Lots of cabinets and walks out onto a deck to the back yard.

Many updates throughout including bathroom vanities, new sliding patio door to deck, all new windows on upper and lower and fresh interior paint. Stainless steel appliances including new refrigerator and dishwasher. Finished basement with full bath, laundry area, fireplace and new carpet.

Large back yard is fenced and includes storage shed for tenants use. Two car garage.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,280, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1000. Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed.

This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.