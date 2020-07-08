130 Northeast Lamplighter Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This amazing home has so much to offer! Hardwood floors in the dining room and kitchen, granite counter tops and a side by side refrigerator. 2 bedrooms on the main floor with a full bath and laundry room. The master suite is on the top floor with a large walk in closet and jacuzzi tub. Basement is finished with the 4th bedroom and a full bath. Fenced in yard with a covered deck and walk out basement!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.