Last updated January 13 2020 at 10:57 PM

121 Southeast 2nd Street

121 Southeast 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

121 Southeast 2nd Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014
East Lakeview

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
extra storage
You really must come and see this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located just off Hwy 40 and Adams Dairy Parkway!

Featuring a stunning eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and direct access to the amazing backyard.

All 3 bedrooms are a great size and the master bedroom boasts it’s own en’suite bath!

The basement offers a great additional space for a playroom, 2nd living space or just tons of additional storage. There is also a large laundry room downstairs that offers additional storage space as well.

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Southeast 2nd Street have any available units?
121 Southeast 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Southeast 2nd Street have?
Some of 121 Southeast 2nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Southeast 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
121 Southeast 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Southeast 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Southeast 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 121 Southeast 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 121 Southeast 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 121 Southeast 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Southeast 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Southeast 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 121 Southeast 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 121 Southeast 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 121 Southeast 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Southeast 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Southeast 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
