121 Southeast 2nd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly stainless steel extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

You really must come and see this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located just off Hwy 40 and Adams Dairy Parkway!



Featuring a stunning eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and direct access to the amazing backyard.



All 3 bedrooms are a great size and the master bedroom boasts it’s own en’suite bath!



The basement offers a great additional space for a playroom, 2nd living space or just tons of additional storage. There is also a large laundry room downstairs that offers additional storage space as well.



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.