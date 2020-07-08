All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 1123 NW Downing Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
1123 NW Downing Circle
Last updated June 19 2019 at 4:23 AM

1123 NW Downing Circle

1123 Northwest Downing Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1123 Northwest Downing Circle, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2914e04047 ---- DEPOSIT SPECIAL - ONLY $700.00 This large townhome features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, great room with fireplace, 1 car garage, washer/dryer hook-ups . The kitchen is fully equipped with appliances. No Pets. Trash is included. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guarranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 1/2 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Refigerator Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 NW Downing Circle have any available units?
1123 NW Downing Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1123 NW Downing Circle have?
Some of 1123 NW Downing Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 NW Downing Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1123 NW Downing Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 NW Downing Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1123 NW Downing Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Springs.
Does 1123 NW Downing Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1123 NW Downing Circle offers parking.
Does 1123 NW Downing Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1123 NW Downing Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 NW Downing Circle have a pool?
No, 1123 NW Downing Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1123 NW Downing Circle have accessible units?
No, 1123 NW Downing Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 NW Downing Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1123 NW Downing Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University