Belton, MO
515 Emerson Drive
Location

515 Emerson Drive, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home has an open floor plan with a lot of great amenities. It includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and an island in the kitchen. There is a sliding glass door in the dining area that leads to the back deck. In the basement, there is a 4th bedroom, a bonus room, the laundry room with a full bath! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Emerson Drive have any available units?
515 Emerson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 Emerson Drive have?
Some of 515 Emerson Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Emerson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
515 Emerson Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Emerson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 Emerson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 515 Emerson Drive offer parking?
No, 515 Emerson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 515 Emerson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Emerson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Emerson Drive have a pool?
No, 515 Emerson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 515 Emerson Drive have accessible units?
No, 515 Emerson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Emerson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 Emerson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
