16506 Greenwald Court

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home is centrally located with easy access to highways. It has an eat in kitchen featuring stainless steal appliances including a dishwasher. Plenty of parking with a great size driveway and a 2 car garage. House sits in a culdesac. View this home today as it will not last long! "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.