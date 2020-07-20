All apartments in Belton
Find more places like 16506 Greenwald Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belton, MO
/
16506 Greenwald Court
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

16506 Greenwald Court

16506 Greenwald Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belton
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16506 Greenwald Court, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is centrally located with easy access to highways. It has an eat in kitchen featuring stainless steal appliances including a dishwasher. Plenty of parking with a great size driveway and a 2 car garage. House sits in a culdesac. View this home today as it will not last long! "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16506 Greenwald Court have any available units?
16506 Greenwald Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 16506 Greenwald Court have?
Some of 16506 Greenwald Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16506 Greenwald Court currently offering any rent specials?
16506 Greenwald Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16506 Greenwald Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 16506 Greenwald Court is pet friendly.
Does 16506 Greenwald Court offer parking?
Yes, 16506 Greenwald Court offers parking.
Does 16506 Greenwald Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16506 Greenwald Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16506 Greenwald Court have a pool?
No, 16506 Greenwald Court does not have a pool.
Does 16506 Greenwald Court have accessible units?
No, 16506 Greenwald Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16506 Greenwald Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16506 Greenwald Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Move Cross Country
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes
200 Canal St
Belton, MO 64012

Similar Pages

Belton 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBelton 3 Bedroom Apartments
Belton Accessible ApartmentsBelton Apartments with Balconies
Belton Apartments with Garages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MO
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City