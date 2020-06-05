9026 South Laclede Station

Amenities
1ST FLOOR UNIT. Location Location Location! Lindbergh School District!!! Close to shopping, restaurants, Grants Farm, Grants Trail, public transportation, highways, Movie Theaters, etc... Rent this two bedroom unit in a great location! Water, trash and sewer included in the rent. Property location is convenient. This condo features a large family room, eat-in kitchen, updated bath, ceiling fans, central A/C. Tons of closet space and open floor plan! Personal washer and dryer hook-ups in the basement. Condo is move in ready. There is a non-refundable $50.00 application fee per adult or 60.00 per married couple. Credit, criminal, rental and employment will be checked. Owner is a licensed Real Estate Agent.