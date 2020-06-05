All apartments in Affton
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:27 AM

9026 South Laclede Station

9026 Laclede Station Road · (314) 514-9600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9026 Laclede Station Road, Affton, MO 63123
Affton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1E · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 841 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
1ST FLOOR UNIT. Location Location Location! Lindbergh School District!!! Close to shopping, restaurants, Grants Farm, Grants Trail, public transportation, highways, Movie Theaters, etc... Rent this two bedroom unit in a great location! Water, trash and sewer included in the rent. Property location is convenient. This condo features a large family room, eat-in kitchen, updated bath, ceiling fans, central A/C. Tons of closet space and open floor plan! Personal washer and dryer hook-ups in the basement. Condo is move in ready. There is a non-refundable $50.00 application fee per adult or 60.00 per married couple. Credit, criminal, rental and employment will be checked. Owner is a licensed Real Estate Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9026 South Laclede Station have any available units?
9026 South Laclede Station has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9026 South Laclede Station have?
Some of 9026 South Laclede Station's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9026 South Laclede Station currently offering any rent specials?
9026 South Laclede Station isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9026 South Laclede Station pet-friendly?
No, 9026 South Laclede Station is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Affton.
Does 9026 South Laclede Station offer parking?
No, 9026 South Laclede Station does not offer parking.
Does 9026 South Laclede Station have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9026 South Laclede Station does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9026 South Laclede Station have a pool?
No, 9026 South Laclede Station does not have a pool.
Does 9026 South Laclede Station have accessible units?
No, 9026 South Laclede Station does not have accessible units.
Does 9026 South Laclede Station have units with dishwashers?
No, 9026 South Laclede Station does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9026 South Laclede Station have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9026 South Laclede Station has units with air conditioning.
