Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:20 PM

120 Apartments for rent in Affton, MO with garages

Affton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Affton
9546 Hyde Park Court
9546 Hyde Park Drive, Affton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
832 sqft
Super Cute & Super affordable two bedroom apartment in the Mehlville school district. This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment is conveniently located off Highway 55 and Reavis Barracks. Unit D is the top right unit in this clean four-family complex.
Results within 1 mile of Affton
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:13 AM
2 Units Available
Princeton Heights
Parkshire Apartments
7315 Hampshire Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$808
932 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned units with washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and lots of extra storage. Attached garages. Pet-friendly community close to the Saint Louis Zoo and downtown. Proximity to I-55 a plus for commuters.
Results within 5 miles of Affton
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
23 Units Available
Richmond Heights
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$1,231
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,327
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
15 Units Available
Rock Hill
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
Studio
$667
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$871
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1241 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
18 Units Available
Cheltenham
Lofts at the Highlands
1031 W Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,415
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1399 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1524 sqft
Welcome home to Lofts at the Highlands in St. Louis, MO. Offering a variety of layouts including one two and three bedroom apartment homes, Lofts at the Highlands is the perfect place to live, work and play.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
20 Units Available
Cheltenham
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,195
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1160 sqft
Finally, an apartment building designed for the way you want to live, right in the center of St. Louis. Come check us out today!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
22 Units Available
Cheltenham
Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,288
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,367
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1113 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Cortona staff.
Verified

1 of 88

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
9 Units Available
Station
141 E Madison Ave, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,358
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters just steps from the Kirkwood Train Station. Community features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, and parking. Units offer patio or balcony, extra storage, garbage disposal, and laundry.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
21 Units Available
Richmond Heights
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Webster Groves
Colonial Village
7972 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$960
Located in the heart of Webster Groves on 4 beautifully manicured acres, this secluded community offers quiet, spacious and elegant living.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Webster Groves
White Bluff Apartments
7864 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
710 sqft
Secluded community of apartment homes in a park-like setting complete with front courtyard, manicured lawns, sitting areas and beautiful flowerbeds on 4 acres in the heart of Webster Groves.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Lindenwood Park
3815 McCausland Ave Unit 13
3815 Mccausland Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$850
1320 sqft
ATTENTION! ATTENTION!! ATTENTION!!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Tower Grove South
3973 Wyoming St
3973 Wyoming Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1060 sqft
This is an 1060 sq ft ground floor unit in a duplex in the heart of Tower Grove South. It's walking distance to the park and the shops and restaurants on both So Grand and Morganford.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Glendale
1006 Kirkham Avenue
1006 Kirkham Avenue, Glendale, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1562 sqft
*Beautiful updated kitchen, 42" cabinets, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances (gas range/built in micro, dishwasher & side by side refrigerator with ice/water dispenser)*Nice hardwood floors in light filled formal dining room & cozy living

1 of 24

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Bevo Mill
4716 Alexander St
4716 Alexander Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1404 sqft
Rent includes water, sewer, and trash. Beautiful recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-family home in Bevo Mill neighborhood. Brand new kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets, and new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
2635 Ruth Avenue
2635 Ruth Avenue, Brentwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1582 sqft
Wow! Great and rare opportunity to rent a large and updated home in highly desirable Brentwood! Don't miss this 3 bedroom and 3 bath home with updates throughout. Freshly steam cleaned carpets. Two car garage. Fenced-in yard.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Concord
4617 Dorbendale Court
4617 Dorbendale Court, Concord, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2442 sqft
Awesome Location! Extraoridinary Value! This spacious ranch with superb curb appeal and amazing space in Lindbergh School that you really have to see to believe! Home features desirable 3 bedrooms on the main floor, fresh paint, gleaming hardwood

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
Warson Woods
1480 Forest View Dr
1480 Forest View Dr, Warson Woods, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2729 sqft
Available for lease 8/1/20 through 3/31/21. Please drive by and view virtual tour before scheduling a viewing. Approved Application preferred prior to viewing. Stunning 1.

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Clifton Heights
6527 Odell Street
6527 Odell Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
987 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1281244 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hi-Pointe
1215 San Jacinto
1215 San Jacinto Court, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
700 sqft
Very Nice 2 Bedroom Duplex With Garage For Rent In the Dogtown Area This very nice duplex is centrally located in the Dogtown, Clayton and CWE area next to Forest Park, Wash U, the Loop and more.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
110 Woodridge
110 Woodridge Road, Kirkwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1508 sqft
AMAZING Kirkwood neighborhood, rarely rented - 3 bedroom ranch with an open floor plan, situated on a large corner lot with extensive landscaping and mature trees located near the corner of Lindbergh and Manchester - LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!! Easy

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hi-Pointe
1219 San Jacinto
1219 San Jacinto Court, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$715
700 sqft
This very nice duplex is centrally located in the Dogtown, Clayton and CWE area next to Forest Park, Wash U, the Loop and more. The unit comes with a refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer and has newer laminate Floors. There is also a 1 car Garage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
8731 Eulalie Avenue
8731 Eulalie Avenue, Brentwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
988 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent in the highly desirable City of Brentwood! Enjoy highly rated Brentwood schools in this 2-bedroom and 1-bath home.

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Richmond Heights
1615 Bredell Avenue
1615 Bredell Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1600 sqft
Luxurious renovated 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms (1 on the top floor and 1 in the basement) , single-family home in Maplewood.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Affton, MO

Affton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

