174 Apartments for rent in Affton, MO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Affton
1 Unit Available
9740 Bexley Station Dr D
9740 Bexley Station Drive, Affton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1050 sqft
Unit D Available 07/01/20 Affton ground level Condo - Property Id: 111648 Beautiful open floor plan condo has two large bedrooms and two bathrooms on the ground floor.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Affton
1 Unit Available
8919 New Hampshire Avenue
8919 New Hampshire Avenue, Affton, MO
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
Owner says credit score of 670 or higher a must.Welcome Home! One bedroom, one bath FIRST FLOOR unit. Expansive carpeted living room/dining room space. Laminate kitchen floor.
Results within 1 mile of Affton

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Green Park
1 Unit Available
9377 Southtowne Farm Drive
9377 Southtowne Farms Drive, Green Park, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
1992 sqft
Beautiful house close south county mall - Property Id: 285615 Beautiful house in quiet subdivision Southtown Farm, close to South County mall, freeway 55 and 270. Close to Mercy hospital (St. Anthony Hospital). Clydess Park in front of subdivision.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Boulevard Heights
1 Unit Available
4722 Primm st.
4722 Primm Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
JUNE RENT FREE if lease signed by 6/15! CALL TODAY! Charming 3bed/1bath home, open floor plan & 1 car garage! 1,100/mo!! - Take advantage of our rent special of 1,100/ per mo AND June rent FREE if lease is signed by 6/15! (**Move in and rent

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lemay
1 Unit Available
3655 Park Lawn Dr
3655 Park Lawn Drive, Lemay, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1004 sqft
2 Bedroom all Brick Ranch home with finished lower level, in Mehlville School District. - 2 Bedroom all Brick Ranch home with finished lower level, in Mehlville School District. Newer Thermal tilt-in Windows.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Concord
1 Unit Available
9722 Wilderness Battle Drive
9722 Wilderness Battle Drive, Concord, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1950 sqft
Here's your opportunity to live in a new community in Lindbergh Schools! This three bedroom, four and a half bathroom home is in a great location just moments from Grant's Farm, schools, Grant's Trail, Dressel Elementary, and the new St.
Results within 5 miles of Affton
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Richmond Heights
16 Units Available
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$1,156
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,261
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cheltenham
22 Units Available
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,327
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1160 sqft
Finally, an apartment building designed for the way you want to live, right in the center of St. Louis. Come check us out today!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cheltenham
21 Units Available
Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,263
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,201
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1113 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Cortona staff.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Oakville
7 Units Available
Hunter's Ridge Apartments
5625 Hunters Valley Ct, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$945
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
947 sqft
Awesome location close to Lemay Ferry Road, I-55, and I-255. Residents enjoy units with patios and balconies, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community includes clubhouse, swimming pool, and wooded views.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Richmond Heights
26 Units Available
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
Verified

1 of 88

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
10 Units Available
Station
141 E Madison Ave, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,208
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters just steps from the Kirkwood Train Station. Community features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, and parking. Units offer patio or balcony, extra storage, garbage disposal, and laundry.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Shrewsbury
6 Units Available
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$698
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$861
914 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything, including Shrewsbury. Located near River Des Peres and the Shrewsbury Metrolink station is Park Val Apartments.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
Cheltenham
26 Units Available
Lofts at the Highlands
1031 W Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1399 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1524 sqft
Welcome home to Lofts at the Highlands in St. Louis, MO. Offering a variety of layouts including one two and three bedroom apartment homes, Lofts at the Highlands is the perfect place to live, work and play.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Oakville
2 Units Available
ReNew Cross Creek
1269 Mangrove Ln, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
1066 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
Oakville
15 Units Available
Taravue Park Apartments
3975 Taravue Ln, Mehlville, MO
1 Bedroom
$635
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
845 sqft
Conveniently located near I-255 and I-55, these units offer spacious floor plans, oversized windows, private storage, full kitchens and large closets. On-site amenities include business center, laundry, fitness center pool and bark park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Wydown Skinker
Contact for Availability
Southwood Apartments
6346 Southwood Avenue, Clayton, MO
Studio
$645
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
850 sqft
Located in the historic, upscale Clayton-Demun neighborhood, the area is bounded by St. Louis City limits on the west, Lindell Blvd. on the north, Forest Park on the east and Clayton Road on the south.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Concord
6 Units Available
Southpointe
9950 Pointe South Dr, Concord, MO
1 Bedroom
$846
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$896
841 sqft
Comfortable apartments with air conditioning and ceiling fans. Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. The onsite fitness center includes free weights. Located near Southfield Center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Maplewood
13 Units Available
Sunnen Station Apartments
31 Sunnen Dr, Maplewood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1060 sqft
Minutes from I-44. This newly constructed community features apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood-style flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center and sports court. Near the Metrolink.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Oakville
5 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
5549 Southfield Drive, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$645
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
900 sqft
Southfield Apartments where quality meets affordability with the perfect combination of location and price! We understand the importance of your time, so we offer online bill pay and work order requests.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Webster Groves
Contact for Availability
White Bluff Apartments
7864 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
710 sqft
Secluded community of apartment homes in a park-like setting complete with front courtyard, manicured lawns, sitting areas and beautiful flowerbeds on 4 acres in the heart of Webster Groves.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Clayton-Tamm
Contact for Availability
Oak Park Apartments
6226 Oakland Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$690
482 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
660 sqft
42 inviting apartments homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within walking distance of entertainment and restaurants. Just minutes from Forest Park, which is home to the St. Louis Zoo, St.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Shrewsbury
Contact for Availability
Geneva Apartments
7030 Nottingham Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$625
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1400 sqft
Located in the Wilmore Park area with easy access to Highway 40, 44 and 55 and only two blocks from Metro Link station. Convenient location for Webster University, Meramec Community College, downtown St. Louis and Webster Groves.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Tower Grove South
1 Unit Available
4003 Winnebago Street
4003 Winnebago Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1137 sqft
Don't miss this great opportunity in popular Tower Grove South! Nicely updated 2-bedroom and 1-bath home with newer floors, kitchen and bathroom. Enjoy the nice looking exposed brick and rear deck.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Affton, MO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Affton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

