4318 Corn Silk Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aa903db073 ---- This home is filled with quality features, open two-level end unit invites natural light into every room. Everything has been included in this elegant, easy-living plan such as over sized gas fireplace with wood mantel and surround, 42? upper kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel farmhouse sink and kitchen appliances, pantry closet, over sized deck, spacious upstairs laundry with new washer and dryer, plus large closets and abundant storage space on every level. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet, private en-suite bath with oversized shower, adult-height vanity with double sinks, plenty of space to move around. The exterior design delights with carriage-style garage doors, shake shingle and stone accents, crisp white trim and other charming details. Quality construction by CalAtlantic/Lennar Homes provides energy efficient features inside and out. Harvest Commons is located near Bailey Road and Radio Drive, close to trails, parks, lakes, shopping, dining, golf, as well as major highways and I-494. Available: August 23, 2019 Lease Term: 12 Months Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Care & Snow Removal Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL Utilities Water Utility Usage Fee:$50/month Pet Policy: NO PETS Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.