4318 Corn Silk Lane
Last updated August 10 2019 at 4:54 PM

4318 Corn Silk Lane

4318 Corn Silk Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4318 Corn Silk Ln, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aa903db073 ---- This home is filled with quality features, open two-level end unit invites natural light into every room. Everything has been included in this elegant, easy-living plan such as over sized gas fireplace with wood mantel and surround, 42? upper kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel farmhouse sink and kitchen appliances, pantry closet, over sized deck, spacious upstairs laundry with new washer and dryer, plus large closets and abundant storage space on every level. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet, private en-suite bath with oversized shower, adult-height vanity with double sinks, plenty of space to move around. The exterior design delights with carriage-style garage doors, shake shingle and stone accents, crisp white trim and other charming details. Quality construction by CalAtlantic/Lennar Homes provides energy efficient features inside and out. Harvest Commons is located near Bailey Road and Radio Drive, close to trails, parks, lakes, shopping, dining, golf, as well as major highways and I-494. Available: August 23, 2019 Lease Term: 12 Months Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Care & Snow Removal Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL Utilities Water Utility Usage Fee:$50/month Pet Policy: NO PETS Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4318 Corn Silk Lane have any available units?
4318 Corn Silk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 4318 Corn Silk Lane have?
Some of 4318 Corn Silk Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4318 Corn Silk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4318 Corn Silk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4318 Corn Silk Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4318 Corn Silk Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4318 Corn Silk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4318 Corn Silk Lane offers parking.
Does 4318 Corn Silk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4318 Corn Silk Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4318 Corn Silk Lane have a pool?
No, 4318 Corn Silk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4318 Corn Silk Lane have accessible units?
No, 4318 Corn Silk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4318 Corn Silk Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4318 Corn Silk Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4318 Corn Silk Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4318 Corn Silk Lane has units with air conditioning.

