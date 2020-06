Amenities

Beautiful, East RIdge HS Bound, Single Family Home for rent in Woodbury.

This home in Wedgewood Park has four bedrooms upstairs and finished basement, with 3 car garage. The home offers living room, family room, formal dining room, finished lower level amusement room and private yard with deck in peaceful location. It has a rear foyer mudroom and laundry room on the main floor. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertop.