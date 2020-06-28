All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated November 22 2019 at 12:08 AM

3401 Richmond Parkway

3401 Richmond Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

3401 Richmond Parkway, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 5 bed, 4 bath, 3,450 sq. ft. home in Woodbury, MN! Open and spacious floor plan with a grand entry! Lovely island kitchen with lots of cabinets, plenty of counter space and breakfast bar. Wonderful master suite and huge secondary bathrooms.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 Richmond Parkway have any available units?
3401 Richmond Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
Is 3401 Richmond Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Richmond Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 Richmond Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 3401 Richmond Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 3401 Richmond Parkway offer parking?
No, 3401 Richmond Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 3401 Richmond Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 Richmond Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 Richmond Parkway have a pool?
No, 3401 Richmond Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 3401 Richmond Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3401 Richmond Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 Richmond Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 3401 Richmond Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3401 Richmond Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 3401 Richmond Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
