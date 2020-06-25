3334 Hazel Trl Unit C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool garage

This 2010 middle-unit townhome features an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms all on one level and 2 1/2 bathrooms, available early July in Woodbury!



Amenities for this 1,700 square-foot unit include a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, microwave, dishwasher, a 2-car garage, in-unit laundry, community pool, patio and much more!



Tenants are responsible for electric, gas and water/sewer. Trash Removal included in rent!



Security Deposit: $1,780. Sorry, No Pets and No Smoking.



Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's. Section 8 is not accepted on this property.



Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!