2882 Castleford Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

END UNIT TOWN HOME WITH TONS OF REMODELED UPGRADES Amazing 1400+ sq. foot quad walkout town home with two living areas with brand new luxury plank floors and paint throughout! The upper/main level hosts 2 bedrooms with new carpet , a bath and the kitchen with newer black appliances and new counter tops!

The open dining room and living room has tons of natural light and access to a large deck. The lower level has a separate family room fireplace and a 3/4 bath. In addition you have sliding glass doors to a small patio. Owner has also replaced garage door opener system with remotes and key pad. New Siding on the Exterior. Lawn, snow, and trash is included in the rent. Average utility bills: $70-120 for gas/electric and water $35/month. Professionally managed by New Concepts Management Group, Inc and marketed by licensed Bridge Realty, LLC. Please call licensed agent at 612-245-0088 for a showing. Small dogs only (no cats) with pet rent and deposit. Minimum qualifications: 580 credit, solid rental history-1 late payment last 12 months, no criminal felonies, income 3x monthly rent.