Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

2882 Castleford Ct

2882 Castleford Court · No Longer Available
Location

2882 Castleford Court, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
END UNIT TOWN HOME WITH TONS OF REMODELED UPGRADES Amazing 1400+ sq. foot quad walkout town home with two living areas with brand new luxury plank floors and paint throughout! The upper/main level hosts 2 bedrooms with new carpet , a bath and the kitchen with newer black appliances and new counter tops!
The open dining room and living room has tons of natural light and access to a large deck. The lower level has a separate family room fireplace and a 3/4 bath. In addition you have sliding glass doors to a small patio. Owner has also replaced garage door opener system with remotes and key pad. New Siding on the Exterior. Lawn, snow, and trash is included in the rent. Average utility bills: $70-120 for gas/electric and water $35/month. Professionally managed by New Concepts Management Group, Inc and marketed by licensed Bridge Realty, LLC. Please call licensed agent at 612-245-0088 for a showing. Small dogs only (no cats) with pet rent and deposit. Minimum qualifications: 580 credit, solid rental history-1 late payment last 12 months, no criminal felonies, income 3x monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

