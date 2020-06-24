2738 Chertsey Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access tennis court

Enjoy a Home-Like Setting in This Premium Woodbury Furnished Housing

Whether you are paying a visit to the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area for an extended business trip, relocation or even a lengthy holiday, youll want to be in an area that allows you to savor the natural beauty of the region. This Woodbury furnished housing does just that as it is located just west of the city centers and places you within twenty minutes of such coveted locations as the Mall of America, the airport, the downtown districts and more. However, you are within easy reach of the regions finest skiing facilities as well as the swimming, golfing and tennis within your very own neighborhood.

The location of this Woodbury furnished housing also places you close to the regions biggest employers, including Xcel Energy, 3M, Best Buy, General Mills, Target, US Bancorp, Land O Lakes, Ecolab, Polaris, Toro and many more. All of the medical centers are just a short distance away, and major highways are also nearby.

This four-bedroom home is tucked into an idyllic residential area. You enjoy use of the garage and private parking area, and can savor the beauty of your lovely landscaped lawn and gardens. A private deck and large yard give you plenty of space to savor the country setting, yet the interiors of this ?Woodbury furnished housing also boast tremendous appeal. A classic raised ranch design gives you multiple levels of living space. There is formal dining and the large, modern kitchen on one level, the airy and bright family room is on another, and the bedrooms are spread out nicely for privacy.

The kitchen is a gem and marble countertops, stainless appliances and the fantastic sunlight to start the day. The property also boasts a full laundry room, WiFi and cable, and as it borders on Pioneer Park, you can easily take advantage of its trails and scenic beauty at any time.

Whether you are in need of Woodbury furnished housing for a lengthier business trip, executive travel, a relocation...