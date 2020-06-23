1870 Donegal Dr Apt 4

Amenities
This is a remodeled two story, end unit townhome with a 2 car attached garage. Features 1236 square feet of living space with 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 Bathroom and a loft area. Gas Fireplace in main floor living room, vaulted ceilings, private patio area off dining space and open layout to kitchen and dining room. Forced air natural gas heat, central air and city water and sewer. Bedrooms and bath are on 2nd floor. This property is pet friendly, limit 2 with a 25 lb weight limit, no exceptions. Rent includes trash, lawn care, and snow removal and association dues. This property does not accept Section 8.