All apartments in Woodbury
Find more places like 1870 Donegal Dr Apt 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodbury, MN
/
1870 Donegal Dr Apt 4
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1870 Donegal Dr Apt 4

1870 Donegal Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodbury
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1870 Donegal Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a remodeled two story, end unit townhome with a 2 car attached garage. Features 1236 square feet of living space with 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 Bathroom and a loft area. Gas Fireplace in main floor living room, vaulted ceilings, private patio area off dining space and open layout to kitchen and dining room. Forced air natural gas heat, central air and city water and sewer. Bedrooms and bath are on 2nd floor. This property is pet friendly, limit 2 with a 25 lb weight limit, no exceptions. Rent includes trash, lawn care, and snow removal and association dues. This property does not accept Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1870 Donegal Dr Apt 4 have any available units?
1870 Donegal Dr Apt 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 1870 Donegal Dr Apt 4 have?
Some of 1870 Donegal Dr Apt 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1870 Donegal Dr Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1870 Donegal Dr Apt 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1870 Donegal Dr Apt 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1870 Donegal Dr Apt 4 is pet friendly.
Does 1870 Donegal Dr Apt 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1870 Donegal Dr Apt 4 offers parking.
Does 1870 Donegal Dr Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1870 Donegal Dr Apt 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1870 Donegal Dr Apt 4 have a pool?
No, 1870 Donegal Dr Apt 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1870 Donegal Dr Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 1870 Donegal Dr Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1870 Donegal Dr Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1870 Donegal Dr Apt 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1870 Donegal Dr Apt 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1870 Donegal Dr Apt 4 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes
8630 Summer Wind Alcove
Woodbury, MN 55125
Woodland Pointe
6850 Ashwood Rd
Woodbury, MN 55125
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir
Woodbury, MN 55125
Westview Estates Townhomes
2549 Cornelia Trl
Woodbury, MN 55125
The Grand Reserve
10285 Grand Forest Ln
Woodbury, MN 55125
Parkwood Estates
1580 Parkwood Dr
Woodbury, MN 55125
Ascend at Woodbury
4151 Benjamin Drive
Woodbury, MN 55129

Similar Pages

Woodbury 1 BedroomsWoodbury 2 Bedrooms
Woodbury Apartments with BalconyWoodbury Apartments with Garage
Woodbury Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities