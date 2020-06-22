All apartments in Woodbury
18601 Birch Lake Circle
18601 Birch Lake Circle

18601 Pinewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18601 Pinewood Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Our rental townhomes offer many exciting features to make your new home a little more comfortable. With several 2 & 3 bedroom floorplans to choose from, we offer something for everyone.

All of our homes include abundant closet space and spacious fully equipped kitchens. Conveniently located just minutes north of St. Paul, adjacent to the Rotary Nature Preserve , right next to historic downtown White Bear Lake. You will find serenity and a peaceful escape from the bustling city life yet all of the conveniences of city living at your fingertips.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18601 Birch Lake Circle have any available units?
18601 Birch Lake Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
Is 18601 Birch Lake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
18601 Birch Lake Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18601 Birch Lake Circle pet-friendly?
No, 18601 Birch Lake Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 18601 Birch Lake Circle offer parking?
No, 18601 Birch Lake Circle does not offer parking.
Does 18601 Birch Lake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18601 Birch Lake Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18601 Birch Lake Circle have a pool?
No, 18601 Birch Lake Circle does not have a pool.
Does 18601 Birch Lake Circle have accessible units?
No, 18601 Birch Lake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 18601 Birch Lake Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 18601 Birch Lake Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18601 Birch Lake Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 18601 Birch Lake Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
