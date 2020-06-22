18601 Birch Lake Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Our rental townhomes offer many exciting features to make your new home a little more comfortable. With several 2 & 3 bedroom floorplans to choose from, we offer something for everyone.



All of our homes include abundant closet space and spacious fully equipped kitchens. Conveniently located just minutes north of St. Paul, adjacent to the Rotary Nature Preserve , right next to historic downtown White Bear Lake. You will find serenity and a peaceful escape from the bustling city life yet all of the conveniences of city living at your fingertips.