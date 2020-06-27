1775 Donegal Dr. #5

Amenities

2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse located near Woodbury shopping & entertainment. This property features in unit laundry, a dishwasher, a gas fireplace, and a patio off of the living area. Both bedrooms are located on the second level. Trash, lawn care, and snow removal are included in the rent!



Video Link: https://youtu.be/1XKomaQRDPI



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, & Water/Sewer.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Jason with PRO realty services at (651) 321-1907 today with any questions or to schedule a showing!!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval (No more than 1 dog (any size) or 2 dogs (small breed) or 2 cats), no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available 9/5/19

Contact us to schedule a showing.