Last updated July 19 2019 at 10:51 PM

1775 Donegal Dr. #5

1775 Donegal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1775 Donegal Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse located near Woodbury shopping & entertainment. This property features in unit laundry, a dishwasher, a gas fireplace, and a patio off of the living area. Both bedrooms are located on the second level. Trash, lawn care, and snow removal are included in the rent!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/1XKomaQRDPI

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, & Water/Sewer.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Jason with PRO realty services at (651) 321-1907 today with any questions or to schedule a showing!!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval (No more than 1 dog (any size) or 2 dogs (small breed) or 2 cats), no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available 9/5/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1775 Donegal Dr. #5 have any available units?
1775 Donegal Dr. #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 1775 Donegal Dr. #5 have?
Some of 1775 Donegal Dr. #5's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1775 Donegal Dr. #5 currently offering any rent specials?
1775 Donegal Dr. #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1775 Donegal Dr. #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1775 Donegal Dr. #5 is pet friendly.
Does 1775 Donegal Dr. #5 offer parking?
No, 1775 Donegal Dr. #5 does not offer parking.
Does 1775 Donegal Dr. #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1775 Donegal Dr. #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1775 Donegal Dr. #5 have a pool?
No, 1775 Donegal Dr. #5 does not have a pool.
Does 1775 Donegal Dr. #5 have accessible units?
No, 1775 Donegal Dr. #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1775 Donegal Dr. #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1775 Donegal Dr. #5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1775 Donegal Dr. #5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1775 Donegal Dr. #5 does not have units with air conditioning.
