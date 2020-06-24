All apartments in Woodbury
11210 Sand Castle Dr Unit F F

11210 Sandcastle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11210 Sandcastle Drive, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Unit F Available 05/01/19 3 BR 4 Bath Townhouse for Rental Woodbury MN - Property Id: 103596

Fabulous townhome located in the Dancing Waters Neighborhood of Woodbury. The main level of this home welcomes you into a bright and spacious formal dining space that connects to the living area and kitchen. The kitchen features maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and quartz island. A large sliding glass door is located in the kitchen that provides access to the units private deck space. The main level also offers a gas burning fireplace in the living area and a half bathroom to easily accommodate your guests.The upper level features three large bedrooms on one level including a master suite with private bath! A bonus room in the lower level can be used for as a family room, office or rec room.
Owner pays for trash and sewer. Tenant responsible for gas and electric.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103596
Property Id 103596

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4750014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11210 Sand Castle Dr Unit F F have any available units?
11210 Sand Castle Dr Unit F F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 11210 Sand Castle Dr Unit F F have?
Some of 11210 Sand Castle Dr Unit F F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11210 Sand Castle Dr Unit F F currently offering any rent specials?
11210 Sand Castle Dr Unit F F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11210 Sand Castle Dr Unit F F pet-friendly?
No, 11210 Sand Castle Dr Unit F F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 11210 Sand Castle Dr Unit F F offer parking?
No, 11210 Sand Castle Dr Unit F F does not offer parking.
Does 11210 Sand Castle Dr Unit F F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11210 Sand Castle Dr Unit F F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11210 Sand Castle Dr Unit F F have a pool?
No, 11210 Sand Castle Dr Unit F F does not have a pool.
Does 11210 Sand Castle Dr Unit F F have accessible units?
No, 11210 Sand Castle Dr Unit F F does not have accessible units.
Does 11210 Sand Castle Dr Unit F F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11210 Sand Castle Dr Unit F F has units with dishwashers.
Does 11210 Sand Castle Dr Unit F F have units with air conditioning?
No, 11210 Sand Castle Dr Unit F F does not have units with air conditioning.
