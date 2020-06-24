11210 Sand Castle Dr Unit F F

Amenities

3 BR 4 Bath Townhouse for Rental Woodbury MN



Fabulous townhome located in the Dancing Waters Neighborhood of Woodbury. The main level of this home welcomes you into a bright and spacious formal dining space that connects to the living area and kitchen. The kitchen features maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and quartz island. A large sliding glass door is located in the kitchen that provides access to the units private deck space. The main level also offers a gas burning fireplace in the living area and a half bathroom to easily accommodate your guests.The upper level features three large bedrooms on one level including a master suite with private bath! A bonus room in the lower level can be used for as a family room, office or rec room.

Owner pays for trash and sewer. Tenant responsible for gas and electric.

No Pets Allowed



