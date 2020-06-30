Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

10978 Ashley Lane Available 04/01/20 Spacious 2-Story in Woodbury*4 Bed/3 Bath*3 Car Garage- Available Apr 1 - Spacious 2-story in Woodbury with 3 car garage! MAIN LEVEL- Living room, large kitchen with center island and stainless steel appliances. Family room and informal dining area that walks out into backyard. Half bath also on this level. UPPER LEVEL- master bedroom with master bath featuring separate shower and Jacuzzi tub. Three other nice size bedrooms and loft area. Laundry area also on this level. LOWER LEVEL- unfinished but has lots of storage space. Large 3 Car garage. Trash, Lawn Care and Snow removal included. Pets OK. Close to shopping, schools, and restaurants. Easy access to Hwy 94. MUST SEE! Available April 1



(RLNE5517479)