Woodbury, MN
10978 Ashley Lane
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

10978 Ashley Lane

10978 Ashley Lane · No Longer Available
Woodbury
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Garage
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

10978 Ashley Lane, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
10978 Ashley Lane Available 04/01/20 Spacious 2-Story in Woodbury*4 Bed/3 Bath*3 Car Garage- Available Apr 1 - Spacious 2-story in Woodbury with 3 car garage! MAIN LEVEL- Living room, large kitchen with center island and stainless steel appliances. Family room and informal dining area that walks out into backyard. Half bath also on this level. UPPER LEVEL- master bedroom with master bath featuring separate shower and Jacuzzi tub. Three other nice size bedrooms and loft area. Laundry area also on this level. LOWER LEVEL- unfinished but has lots of storage space. Large 3 Car garage. Trash, Lawn Care and Snow removal included. Pets OK. Close to shopping, schools, and restaurants. Easy access to Hwy 94. MUST SEE! Available April 1

(RLNE5517479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10978 Ashley Lane have any available units?
10978 Ashley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
Is 10978 Ashley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10978 Ashley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10978 Ashley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10978 Ashley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10978 Ashley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10978 Ashley Lane offers parking.
Does 10978 Ashley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10978 Ashley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10978 Ashley Lane have a pool?
No, 10978 Ashley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10978 Ashley Lane have accessible units?
No, 10978 Ashley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10978 Ashley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10978 Ashley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10978 Ashley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10978 Ashley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

