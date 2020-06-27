Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

10735 Falling Water Lane Unit A Available 11/01/19 Fantastic 3bed/3bath townhome* End Unit * Newer/Updated home * Available Nov. 1 - This near new townhome has many upgrades and will delight the new tenants.



MAIN LEVEL: Living room has a gas burning fireplace; kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, lots of cupboard and counter space, center island with pendent lights and breakfast bar; informal dining area, family room with doors to the deck, master bedroom with private bath and wall in closet, laundry room and guest bath.



UPPER LEVEL: Extremely spacious loft. Two large bedrooms and a full bath.



Lawn care, snow removal and trash are included. Located in the Dancing Waters community. Small pets ok - weight, number, and breed restrictions. Includes Association fees (outside maintenance, sanitation, snow/lawn care) Outdoor pool, park, picnic area, basketball courts. Available Nov. 1. MUST SEE! Option to lease 12 or 18 months.



(RLNE5028618)