Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

10735 Falling Water Lane Unit A

10735 Falling Water Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10735 Falling Water Lane, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10735 Falling Water Lane Unit A Available 11/01/19 Fantastic 3bed/3bath townhome* End Unit * Newer/Updated home * Available Nov. 1 - This near new townhome has many upgrades and will delight the new tenants.

MAIN LEVEL: Living room has a gas burning fireplace; kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, lots of cupboard and counter space, center island with pendent lights and breakfast bar; informal dining area, family room with doors to the deck, master bedroom with private bath and wall in closet, laundry room and guest bath.

UPPER LEVEL: Extremely spacious loft. Two large bedrooms and a full bath.

Lawn care, snow removal and trash are included. Located in the Dancing Waters community. Small pets ok - weight, number, and breed restrictions. Includes Association fees (outside maintenance, sanitation, snow/lawn care) Outdoor pool, park, picnic area, basketball courts. Available Nov. 1. MUST SEE! Option to lease 12 or 18 months.

(RLNE5028618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10735 Falling Water Lane Unit A have any available units?
10735 Falling Water Lane Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 10735 Falling Water Lane Unit A have?
Some of 10735 Falling Water Lane Unit A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10735 Falling Water Lane Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
10735 Falling Water Lane Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10735 Falling Water Lane Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 10735 Falling Water Lane Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 10735 Falling Water Lane Unit A offer parking?
No, 10735 Falling Water Lane Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 10735 Falling Water Lane Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10735 Falling Water Lane Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10735 Falling Water Lane Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 10735 Falling Water Lane Unit A has a pool.
Does 10735 Falling Water Lane Unit A have accessible units?
No, 10735 Falling Water Lane Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 10735 Falling Water Lane Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 10735 Falling Water Lane Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10735 Falling Water Lane Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 10735 Falling Water Lane Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
