White Bear Lake, MN
4870 Otter lake road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4870 Otter lake road

4870 Otter Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

4870 Otter Lake Road, White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
dog park
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL WHITE BEAR LAKE HOME NESTLED ON WOODED LOT WITH WILDLIFE, PEACEFULNESS, AND PRIVACY! - Another beautiful listing from Sammi and the Dreamteam!

Don't miss out on this rare opportunity! Your secret getaway, cape-cod style home in the heart of White Bear Lake! Available June 15th and priced at $2,750!

Welcome home to this spacious 5 bedroom/2 bathroom/2 car garage home available on JUNE 15th, 2020! This property offers so much natural light, you'll be bathed in sunlight every day! Walk into the spacious living area, complete with wood-burning fireplace and beautiful wood walls to cozy up in and read a book or chat. Attached to the living room area is a 3-season porch with windows looking out to the beautiful and lush wooded landscape.

The formal dining area is bright and cheery, offering a gorgeous window seat bench nestled up to the window. It is warm and inviting, and has french doors to shut off the living room area during formal dining times.

You'll fall in love with the updated galley kitchen, featuring stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash, and new flooring. There is lots of natural light and and a great view out of the kitchen windows. There's a large gas range to enjoy cooking on, tons of storage, and a seating area on the end cozy enough to read in while you cook yourself a meal!

There are two bedrooms on the main floor, one of which is currently being used as an office, but is the master bedroom complete with fireplace! The second bedroom on the main level is gorgeous, overlooking the backyard and patio areas of the home. The full bathroom on the main level is gorgeously updated with HEATED tile, granite countertops, and new cabinets.

The measurements of the main-level bedrooms are as follows:

Bedroom 1: 14 x 12
Bedroom 2 (Office/Master): 11 x 14

Upstairs, you will find 3 smaller bedrooms and a beautifully remodeled 3/4 bathroom. The measurements of the bedrooms upstairs are as follows:

Bedroom 1: 14 x 8
Bedroom 2: 14 x 8
Bedroom 3: 11 x 8

A short jaunt to downtown White Bear Lake, close to I-694, I-35E, Hwy. 36, and Hwy 96. Nearby are plenty of walking trails, parks, and Birch Lake, White Bear Lake, Bald Eagle Lake, Tamarack Nature Center, and several off-leash dog parks.

You'll be very close to 3 different golf courses, including Dellwood Country Club, Oneka Ridge Golf Course, and North Oaks Golf Course. There are so many dining options in White Bear Lake, you'll be sure to find a meal that leaves you satisfied.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Pets are entertained with a pet deposit and/or pet rent.

OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES:

-Preferred credit score of 600+
-No recent evictions (< 3 years old)
-No recent misdemeanors (< 3 years old)
-No violent crimes
-Monthly income of at least 3 times the rent amount.

This unit is not currenlty approved for section 8.

Call or text Sammi @ 651-208-3468 for more information, or to set up a showing. You can also email sammi@mndreamteam.com for more information.

(RLNE5812462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4870 Otter lake road have any available units?
4870 Otter lake road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Bear Lake, MN.
What amenities does 4870 Otter lake road have?
Some of 4870 Otter lake road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4870 Otter lake road currently offering any rent specials?
4870 Otter lake road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4870 Otter lake road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4870 Otter lake road is pet friendly.
Does 4870 Otter lake road offer parking?
Yes, 4870 Otter lake road does offer parking.
Does 4870 Otter lake road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4870 Otter lake road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4870 Otter lake road have a pool?
No, 4870 Otter lake road does not have a pool.
Does 4870 Otter lake road have accessible units?
No, 4870 Otter lake road does not have accessible units.
Does 4870 Otter lake road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4870 Otter lake road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4870 Otter lake road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4870 Otter lake road has units with air conditioning.
