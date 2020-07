Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments courtyard dog park e-payments internet access online portal playground smoke-free community tennis court volleyball court

Situated on 21 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, Park Meadows Apartments borders a scenic walking path, tracing the edge of a nearby pond.



Park Meadows Apartments boasts a 1,450 sq. ft. fitness center, walking trail around a scenic pond, heated outdoor pool, two tennis courts, fenced play area, heated outdoor pool and sand volleyball court for your enjoyment!



It's close proximity to many of Waite Park's schools, shopping centers, restaurants, parks, golf courses and more means your busy life in the St. Cloud area is just a little easier.