waite park
32 Apartments for rent in Waite Park, MN📍
41 Units Available
West Stonehill Apartments
690 Prosper Dr, Waite Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$755
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1200 sqft
Units with washers/dryers, private balconies/patios, and modern, open floor plans. Near Walmart, Heritage Park, and the Boulder Ridge Golf Club. Pet- and child-friendly living, with a playground and resident dog park.
29 Units Available
Park Meadows Apartments
408 Park Meadows Dr, Waite Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$715
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1100 sqft
Many amenities for active residents including a heated pool, large fitness center, two tennis courts, a walking trail around a pond, and a sand volleyball court. Minutes to Waite Park schools.
10 Units Available
Waite Park Crossing
340 2nd Avenue South, Waite Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$709
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waite Park Crossing is a 76-unit three story apartment complex located on the western edge of the City of Waite Park.
1 Unit Available
88 Arbor St
88 Arbor St, Waite Park, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1344 sqft
Nothing says Spring like a moving into a brand new home! Fresh and new beautiful brand new 4 bedroom/ 2 bath home!! This open kitchen has a large island, Big pantry and plenty of cabinet space to stock up, perfect for family to gather around and
1 Unit Available
147 10th Ave. N. #3
147 10th Avenue North, Waite Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$670
One Bedroom Apartment in Waite Park - Property Id: 133477 Completely remodeled one bedroom apt. New Windows, new vinyl flooring, Freshly painted. Perfect for single or couple. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 1 mile of Waite Park
23 Units Available
Cypress Court
906 Cypress Rd, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
$855
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1158 sqft
Sleek apartments with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and custom cabinetry. Community includes tennis courts, a movie theater, and nature trail. Close to shops, restaurants, businesses, and more along Veterans Drive.
11 Units Available
Grand Gateway Apartment Homes
4005 24th St S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$880
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to St. Cloud State University and Quarry Park and Nature Reserve. Abundant space, with walk-in closets and pantries and spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans.
16 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartment Homes
3600 W St Germain St, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
$850
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1370 sqft
Luxury apartments near Heritage Park's wetlands, woodlands and hiking trails. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and dog park. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances.
West End
1 Unit Available
325 33rd Ave Suite 108
325 33rd Avenue North, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
$1,500
1307 sqft
Come check out this high-end professional office space with many open common meetings areas! Built-out office space available for lease in the Octagon Professional Building located in St. Cloud, MN.
1 Unit Available
3208 22nd Street S
3208 22nd Street South, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
$1,100
1260 sqft
Charming main floor unit available for rent! Pass through your front porch and enter into the living room. You'll love the original woodwork, decorative fireplace, and hardwood floors. The kitchen features updated cabinetry and tiled floors.
Results within 5 miles of Waite Park
10 Units Available
The Club at Heritage
720 Roberts Road, Sartell, MN
Studio
$855
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1109 sqft
If you're looking for a pet-friendly apartment community in Sartell, MN where high-end luxury meets modern convenience, you'll love The Club at Heritage Apartment Homes. Ideally located just minutes from the city of St. Cloud, St.
Tech High
12 Units Available
Saint Cloud Terrace
825 9th Ave S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$695
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
958 sqft
One and two-bedroom smoke-free homes with linen closets, temperature control, and extra storage room. Walking distance from St. Cloud State University, the community has on-site laundry and a barbecue area, among other amenities.
2 Units Available
The Ponds at Heritage Place
1211 7th Ave S, Sartell, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1115 sqft
Modern homes with upgraded appliances and 9-foot ceilings. Pet-friendly. Heated underground parking available. Intercom entrance. Near Whitney Sports Complex. Minutes from Highway 15 for a smooth commute.
11 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartment Homes
1531 7th Ave S, Sartell, MN
1 Bedroom
$860
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1276 sqft
Heritage Village offers beautifully landscaped grounds and upscale apartments featuring private entrances and two-story floor plans. The complex is pet-friendly and close to hiking trails and shopping.
8 Units Available
Uppertown Apartments
1310 15th Street N #2, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$660
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
849 sqft
Timberland Properties offers flexible lease terms and various units. Amenities include bathtubs, carpet, dishwashers, and a community that's within walking distance of the YMCA and Technical College.
10 Units Available
Park Plaza Apartments
830 13th St S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$757
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park Plaza Apartments offers 48 spacious units in a selection of floor plans. Close to Saint Cloud University and the National Hockey Center, amenities include air conditioning, hardwood floors, refrigerators, walk-in closets and ranges.
2 Units Available
Heights Apartments
524 14th Street South, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
The Heights are located in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance of St. Cloud State University and just minutes from downtown St. Cloud. Our spacious and comfortable 4-bedroom apartment homes are designed to fit your lifestyle.
5 Units Available
Graceview Estates
401 4th Ave SE, St. Joseph, MN
1 Bedroom
$760
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1337 sqft
Recently built apartments with washer and dryer, ceiling fans, oak cabinets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Smoke-free. Community amenities include oversized garages, playground, fitness room, and theater.
Colonial Gardens
1 Unit Available
737 Washington Memorial Drive
737 Washington Memorial Drive, St. Cloud, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
Large 4 Bedroom House - Great Location! This property does not participate with Section 8 Housing. (RLNE5743879)
Hester Park
1 Unit Available
422 9th Ave. N.
422 9th Avenue North, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Three Bedroom House between SCSU and SCTC! - Property Id: 102804 3 Bedroom House for lease between SCSU and SCTC! Walking distance to many amenities.
1 Unit Available
815 Golf View Lane
815 Golf View Lane, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$815
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available approx. July 1st, 2020: One Bedroom Apartment in South Saint Cloud, along the Beaver Island Walking Trail. Each unit in this unique building has 2 levels.
1 Unit Available
821 N Benton Drive
821 Benton Drive, Sauk Rapids, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1884 sqft
3-bedroom 2-bath home with large rooms. Eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, large living room, lower level family room. Single car garage and off-street parking.
St. John Cantius
1 Unit Available
1604 W Saint Germain St
1604 West Saint Germain Street, St. Cloud, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1204 sqft
Renters Warehouse Sunrizon is proud to present this 4 bedroom, 3 bath upper level home. This unit is situated above a barbershop near downtown St. Cloud. There are separate entrances between you and the business.
Clemens and Munsinger Gardens
1 Unit Available
1226 10th Avenue South East
1226 10th Avenue Southeast, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Renters Warehouse is pleased to present this completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Bright and spacious home boasts brand new kitchen cabinets, counter tops, sink and appliances. Gas range with over the stove microwave.
