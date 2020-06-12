/
2 bedroom apartments
19 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Waite Park, MN
42 Units Available
West Stonehill Apartments
690 Prosper Dr, Waite Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$770
1025 sqft
Units with washers/dryers, private balconies/patios, and modern, open floor plans. Near Walmart, Heritage Park, and the Boulder Ridge Golf Club. Pet- and child-friendly living, with a playground and resident dog park.
30 Units Available
Park Meadows Apartments
408 Park Meadows Dr, Waite Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$790
1000 sqft
Many amenities for active residents including a heated pool, large fitness center, two tennis courts, a walking trail around a pond, and a sand volleyball court. Minutes to Waite Park schools.
10 Units Available
Waite Park Crossing
340 2nd Avenue South, Waite Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$815
965 sqft
Waite Park Crossing is a 76-unit three story apartment complex located on the western edge of the City of Waite Park.
Results within 1 mile of Waite Park
16 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartment Homes
3600 W St Germain St, St. Cloud, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1370 sqft
Luxury apartments near Heritage Park's wetlands, woodlands and hiking trails. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and dog park. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances.
22 Units Available
Cypress Court
906 Cypress Rd, St. Cloud, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1158 sqft
Sleek apartments with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and custom cabinetry. Community includes tennis courts, a movie theater, and nature trail. Close to shops, restaurants, businesses, and more along Veterans Drive.
10 Units Available
Grand Gateway Apartment Homes
4005 24th St S, St. Cloud, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1134 sqft
Close to St. Cloud State University and Quarry Park and Nature Reserve. Abundant space, with walk-in closets and pantries and spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans.
Results within 5 miles of Waite Park
11 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartment Homes
1531 7th Ave S, Sartell, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1276 sqft
Heritage Village offers beautifully landscaped grounds and upscale apartments featuring private entrances and two-story floor plans. The complex is pet-friendly and close to hiking trails and shopping.
12 Units Available
Saint Cloud Terrace
825 9th Ave S, St. Cloud, MN
2 Bedrooms
$795
958 sqft
One and two-bedroom smoke-free homes with linen closets, temperature control, and extra storage room. Walking distance from St. Cloud State University, the community has on-site laundry and a barbecue area, among other amenities.
3 Units Available
The Ponds at Heritage Place
1211 7th Ave S, Sartell, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1115 sqft
Modern homes with upgraded appliances and 9-foot ceilings. Pet-friendly. Heated underground parking available. Intercom entrance. Near Whitney Sports Complex. Minutes from Highway 15 for a smooth commute.
10 Units Available
The Club at Heritage
720 Roberts Road, Sartell, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1109 sqft
If you're looking for a pet-friendly apartment community in Sartell, MN where high-end luxury meets modern convenience, you'll love The Club at Heritage Apartment Homes. Ideally located just minutes from the city of St. Cloud, St.
10 Units Available
Uppertown Apartments
1310 15th Street N #2, St. Cloud, MN
2 Bedrooms
$755
849 sqft
Timberland Properties offers flexible lease terms and various units. Amenities include bathtubs, carpet, dishwashers, and a community that's within walking distance of the YMCA and Technical College.
10 Units Available
Park Plaza Apartments
830 13th St S, St. Cloud, MN
2 Bedrooms
$968
1069 sqft
Park Plaza Apartments offers 48 spacious units in a selection of floor plans. Close to Saint Cloud University and the National Hockey Center, amenities include air conditioning, hardwood floors, refrigerators, walk-in closets and ranges.
5 Units Available
Graceview Estates
401 4th Ave SE, St. Joseph, MN
2 Bedrooms
$985
970 sqft
Recently built apartments with washer and dryer, ceiling fans, oak cabinets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Smoke-free. Community amenities include oversized garages, playground, fitness room, and theater.
1 Unit Available
104 1st Avenue Northwest
104 1st Avenue Northwest, St. Joseph, MN
2 Bedrooms
$900
760 sqft
Cute and cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Large kitchen with dishwasher. Detached garage. Hardwood floors and beautiful tongue and groove throughout. Water, sewer, and garbage are included in rent.
Results within 10 miles of Waite Park
11 Units Available
Regency Park Estates
1615 15th Ave SE, St. Cloud, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1094 sqft
Well-equipped eat-in kitchens, courtyard views, air conditioning, and full-size laundry facilities in each unit. Located conveniently on a city bus line. Free cable for residents.
59 Units Available
The Bluffs at Liberty Glen
1075 24th Street SE, St. Cloud, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
ONE-ON-ONE APPOINTMENT TOURS: Please call or email to schedule an individual appointment time | YOU'RE IN THE RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIME. The newest apartments in St. Cloud are also the nicest.
6 Units Available
Edgewater
4344 Clearwater Rd, St. Cloud, MN
2 Bedrooms
$935
1067 sqft
A Lifestyle You Deserve! Premiere luxury living, in a beautiful natural setting on the banks of the picturesque Mississippi River is yours, if you make your home at Edgewater! This unique community is a lifestyle choice for those with discriminating
1 Unit Available
1978 Peach Dr NE
1978 Peach Dr NE, Sauk Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1978 Peach Dr NE Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom Plus Loft Townhome in Sauk Rapids - 1978 Peach Dr.
1 Unit Available
3200 Old Stone Way
3200 Old Stone Way Northeast, Sauk Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$975
730 sqft
Be at home in Creekside Village! This distinctive luxury apartment building boasts unique spacious floor plans, in unit washer and dryer, stainless appliances, bronze fixtures, custom woodwork, and rolling views. Walking trails to SRHS.
