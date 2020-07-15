/
cold spring
3 Apartments for rent in Cold Spring, MN📍
River Oak Heights Apartments
100 River Oaks Dr, Cold Spring, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1223 sqft
Close to Highway 23 and a short drive to St. Cloud. Walking distance to the school, downtown area and medical center. Apartments feature a balcony, fireplace, high ceilings and full kitchens. Pet-friendly.
Graceview Estates
401 4th Ave SE, St. Joseph, MN
1 Bedroom
$760
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1337 sqft
Recently built apartments with washer and dryer, ceiling fans, oak cabinets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Smoke-free. Community amenities include oversized garages, playground, fitness room, and theater.
104 1st Avenue Northwest
104 1st Avenue Northwest, St. Joseph, MN
2 Bedrooms
$900
760 sqft
Cute and cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Large kitchen with dishwasher. Detached garage. Hardwood floors and beautiful tongue and groove throughout. Water, sewer, and garbage are included in rent.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Cold Spring area include College of Saint Benedict, Saint Cloud State University, and St Cloud Technical and Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cold Spring from include St. Cloud, Sartell, Buffalo, Monticello, and Waite Park.