/
/
albertville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:47 PM
22 Apartments for rent in Albertville, MN📍
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
3 Units Available
Albertville Meadows
10732 County Road 37 NE, Albertville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1068 sqft
At Albertville Meadows we offer affordable prices for quality living. Our community includes 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with access to an outdoor pool and playground.
Results within 5 miles of Albertville
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 4 at 03:02pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Orono Estates
18594 Gary St, Elk River, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
861 sqft
18594 Gary Street # 11 Available 08/01/20 Lake Orono Estates - Lake Orono Estates overlooks beautiful Lake Orono in Elk River and offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15915 54th street ne
15915 54th Street Northeast, St. Michael, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2076 sqft
15915 54th street ne Available 07/01/20 Rare rent to own property on over 1.1 acres in saint michael!! HUGE equity if you finish basement to your wants!! - Wonderful 4 level home on over an acre in the heart of Saint Michael.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
6960 91st St NE
6960 91st NE St, Monticello, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1265 sqft
Come check out this beautiful townhome! Walk upstairs to see the bright and open kitchen, dining room, and living room, two spacious bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The entry level includes master bedroom with private bath and laundry room.
Results within 10 miles of Albertville
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
7 Units Available
Granite Shores
633 Main St NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,339
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1022 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite media room, clubhouse, pool table and 24-hour gym. Units are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Close to shopping along Highway 10 and adjacent to the Mississippi River.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Evans Meadows
341 Evans Ave NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located between Route 169 and Route 10. Elegant open-plan apartments with stainless steel appliances, balcony or patio, garbage disposal, cable TV and carpet. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
Monticello Village
725 Minnesota St, Monticello, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
937 sqft
Modern, comfortable units in Monticello near the Mississippi River. Kitchens feature breakfast bars, pantries and upgraded tile backsplashes. On-site laundry facilities and garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:01pm
28 Units Available
Monticello Crossings
2205 Meadow Oak Ave, Monticello, MN
Studio
$1,235
692 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1056 sqft
New apartment community located off I-94 about 35 minutes from Downtown Minneapolis. Residents enjoy a game room, swimming pool, dog park and washing station, movie theater and yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
18 Units Available
The Preserve at Commerce
13600 Commerce Blvd, Rogers, MN
Studio
$1,213
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1239 sqft
Spacious, air-conditioned units with walk-in closets and washers and dryers. Round-the-clock maintenance and gym. Complex contains playground and pool. Right off Main Street and minutes to I-94. Shopping, entertainment and eating options within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
5 Units Available
Northernstar
19591 Station St, Big Lake, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1249 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northernstar in Big Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9171 Overlook Lane
9171 Overlook Ln, Monticello, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1545 sqft
Newly Constructed 3 bedroom townhome - Newly Constructed 3 bedroom Town home in Monticello No Pets Allowed (RLNE5738569)
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22167 156th Street NW
22167 156th Street Northwest, Sherburne County, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1140 sqft
22167 156th Street NW Available 06/15/20 3bd remodeled home with DEEDED LAKE ACCESS avail June 15, possibly sooner - Freshly remodeled rambler with main floor laundry Available June 15 3bd1ba1car garage $1450.00/mo* $1499.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5799 Spirit Hills Road
5799 Spirit Hills Rd, Monticello, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1550 sqft
3 br 3 bath end unit town home - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5703725)
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11102 191st Street
11102 191st Ave NW, Elk River, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2882 sqft
Rare 4B 4B in Elk River Quiet Residential Neighborhood! - Gorgeous home on a large lot complete with mature trees surrounded by nature in a quiet residential neighborhood.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9207 Overlook Lane
9207 Overlook Ln, Monticello, MN
Studio
$1,450
1694 sqft
Beauting 3 Bed Town Home for Rent, Quiet neighborhood - For rent is this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town home. Carpet and wood floors throughout.. Great Kitchen & Living room, Large Pantry, Half Bath on main floor.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
20547 Harvest Cir
20547 Harvest Circle, Rogers, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1300 sqft
Available 7/1 Make this well maintained TOWNHOME yours. Open floor concept, Main Level living on one floor, including den or sunroom, laundry room. Large kitchen over looks dining and living room w/fire place for chilly fall and winter days. The lg.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
424 West River Street
424 River Street West, Monticello, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1996 sqft
Extremely well-built 4 bed 2 bath home on River Street. Large bedrooms, with plenty of closet space. Home features hardwood floors, a fireplace (decorative only), and a formal dining room.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
107 Cedar Street - 8
107 Cedar St, Monticello, MN
Studio
$650
313 sqft
Front room 17' x 11' Back room 11.5' x 11' Monthly base rent plus CAM & Property Tax appropriations based off of square footage. Cedar View Office Suites is half a block off of Highway 25, and is perpendicular to Broadway Street.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
100 River Street East
100 River Street East, Monticello, MN
Studio
$74,500
2600 sqft
Call us for more information! (763) 295-6566 Looking to start your own business or franchise? This corner lot off of Highway 25 gives you great visibility! Hundreds, if not thousands of commuters will see your business.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
6846 Gingham Ct
6846 Gingham Court, Monticello, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1560 sqft
DESCRIPTION: Come check out this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom for rent! In this townhome you will find 2 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs. This home has a two car garage for your cars and extra storage.
1 of 10
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
705 3rd Street East
705 3rd Street East, Monticello, MN
2 Bedrooms
$850
790 sqft
DISCLAIMER: Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
21898 County Road 79
21898 County Road 79, Sherburne County, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2616 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21898 County Road 79 in Sherburne County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Albertville, the median rent is $825 for a studio, $1,017 for a 1-bedroom, $1,282 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,816 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Albertville, check out our monthly Albertville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Albertville area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Albertville from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN