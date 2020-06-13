35 Apartments for rent in St. Cloud, MN

Neighborhoods in St. Cloud

South Side: This part of town is a beautiful, historic part of town with some of the oldest structures in the city. The South Side has nice open spaces— with Barden Park being a key feature. This neighborhood is great for renters.

St. John Cantius/Lake George: This area is in the center of the city and offers a recently revamped park that now hosts summer concerts by the lake. The neighborhood has a variety of housing styles including apartments, duplexes, multiplexes and single family homes for rent. Movers to the Lake George area will definitely find lots of trees, neighbors with gardens and public spaces that host “art in the park” and “neighborhood movie night.”

East Side: This section is defined as the section of town to the east side of the Mississippi river. In the Northern part you find Wilson Park and on the southern end Clemens-Minsinger Gardens, a popular tourist attraction. The region includes a nice variety of housing styles and it’s conveniently located near other parts of town.

North St. Cloud/Hester Park: Perhaps the most convenient part of living in the north end of St. Cloud is its proximity to the hospital. Also, there’s a lovely walking path on one end along the Mississippi River and a park that boasts beautiful granite walking bridges. The houses tend to have less backyard space and garages are mostly limited to single-car designs; however, the location and its pleasant feel makes the area an optimal choice for many renters.

Pantown: This old, historic part of St. Cloud hails its name from the Pan Motor Company which operated briefly between 1917 and 1921, producing about 750 automobiles during that time period. Most of the houses on the neighborhood’s south side therefore date to that era. The north side of Pantown developed later and most of those homes were built in the 1950s and 1960s.

Sartell: This newer part of town has a distinct suburban feel. Critics point to a certain homogeny in the new development but residents enjoy its cozy vibe.