Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:19 PM

35 Apartments for rent in St. Cloud, MN

Last updated June 13 at 12:11pm
Tech High
12 Units Available
Saint Cloud Terrace
825 9th Ave S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$695
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
958 sqft
One and two-bedroom smoke-free homes with linen closets, temperature control, and extra storage room. Walking distance from St. Cloud State University, the community has on-site laundry and a barbecue area, among other amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 08:54pm
23 Units Available
Cypress Court
906 Cypress Rd, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
$855
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1158 sqft
Sleek apartments with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and custom cabinetry. Community includes tennis courts, a movie theater, and nature trail. Close to shops, restaurants, businesses, and more along Veterans Drive.
Last updated June 12 at 08:52pm
11 Units Available
Grand Gateway Apartment Homes
4005 24th St S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$880
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to St. Cloud State University and Quarry Park and Nature Reserve. Abundant space, with walk-in closets and pantries and spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 08:51pm
13 Units Available
Regency Park Estates
1615 15th Ave SE, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1094 sqft
Well-equipped eat-in kitchens, courtyard views, air conditioning, and full-size laundry facilities in each unit. Located conveniently on a city bus line. Free cable for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
16 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartment Homes
3600 W St Germain St, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
$850
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1370 sqft
Luxury apartments near Heritage Park's wetlands, woodlands and hiking trails. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and dog park. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
59 Units Available
The Bluffs at Liberty Glen
1075 24th Street SE, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$985
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ONE-ON-ONE APPOINTMENT TOURS: Please call or email to schedule an individual appointment time | YOU'RE IN THE RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIME. The newest apartments in St. Cloud are also the nicest.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Uppertown Apartments
1310 15th Street N #2, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$660
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
849 sqft
Timberland Properties offers flexible lease terms and various units. Amenities include bathtubs, carpet, dishwashers, and a community that's within walking distance of the YMCA and Technical College.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
10 Units Available
Park Plaza Apartments
830 13th St S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$757
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park Plaza Apartments offers 48 spacious units in a selection of floor plans. Close to Saint Cloud University and the National Hockey Center, amenities include air conditioning, hardwood floors, refrigerators, walk-in closets and ranges.
Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
6 Units Available
Edgewater
4344 Clearwater Rd, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Lifestyle You Deserve! Premiere luxury living, in a beautiful natural setting on the banks of the picturesque Mississippi River is yours, if you make your home at Edgewater! This unique community is a lifestyle choice for those with discriminating
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Heights Apartments
524 14th Street South, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
The Heights are located in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance of St. Cloud State University and just minutes from downtown St. Cloud. Our spacious and comfortable 4-bedroom apartment homes are designed to fit your lifestyle.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Colonial Gardens
1 Unit Available
737 Washington Memorial Drive
737 Washington Memorial Drive, St. Cloud, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
Large 4 Bedroom House - Great Location! This property does not participate with Section 8 Housing. (RLNE5743879)

Hester Park
1 Unit Available
422 9th Ave. N.
422 9th Avenue North, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Three Bedroom House between SCSU and SCTC! - Property Id: 102804 3 Bedroom House for lease between SCSU and SCTC! Walking distance to many amenities.

1 Unit Available
815 Golf View Lane
815 Golf View Lane, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$815
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available approx. July 1st, 2020: One Bedroom Apartment in South Saint Cloud, along the Beaver Island Walking Trail. Each unit in this unique building has 2 levels.

1 Unit Available
5345 Sand Bunker St
5345 Sand Bunker Street, St. Cloud, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2500 sqft
Renters Warehouse is proud to present this beautiful two level home built in 2006. The home has a wonderful open floor plan, 4 nice sized bedrooms, master with private bath and walk in closet, 3 baths, completely finished on two levels. 2 fireplaces.

St. John Cantius
1 Unit Available
1604 W Saint Germain St
1604 West Saint Germain Street, St. Cloud, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1204 sqft
Renters Warehouse Sunrizon is proud to present this 4 bedroom, 3 bath upper level home. This unit is situated above a barbershop near downtown St. Cloud. There are separate entrances between you and the business.

West End
1 Unit Available
325 33rd Ave Suite 108
325 33rd Avenue North, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
$1,500
1307 sqft
Come check out this high-end professional office space with many open common meetings areas! Built-out office space available for lease in the Octagon Professional Building located in St. Cloud, MN.

Clemens and Munsinger Gardens
1 Unit Available
1226 10th Avenue South East
1226 10th Avenue Southeast, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Renters Warehouse is pleased to present this completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Bright and spacious home boasts brand new kitchen cabinets, counter tops, sink and appliances. Gas range with over the stove microwave.

1 Unit Available
702 17th St S
702 17th Street South, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1333 sqft
Renters Warehouse Sunrizon LOWER LEVEL DUPLEX less than a mile from SCSU campus with UTILITIES INCLUDED! Full kitchen in unit along with washer/dryer. There is a fantastic bar area for hosting family and friends for the evening.

1 Unit Available
3208 22nd Street S
3208 22nd Street South, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
$1,100
1260 sqft
Charming main floor unit available for rent! Pass through your front porch and enter into the living room. You'll love the original woodwork, decorative fireplace, and hardwood floors. The kitchen features updated cabinetry and tiled floors.

1 Unit Available
1200 9th Avenue S
1200 9th Avenue South, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath house on the south side of St cloud. Plenty of off street parking and a yard with shed.
Results within 1 mile of St. Cloud
Last updated June 12 at 08:51pm
29 Units Available
Park Meadows Apartments
408 Park Meadows Dr, Waite Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$715
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1100 sqft
Many amenities for active residents including a heated pool, large fitness center, two tennis courts, a walking trail around a pond, and a sand volleyball court. Minutes to Waite Park schools.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
11 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartment Homes
1531 7th Ave S, Sartell, MN
1 Bedroom
$860
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1276 sqft
Heritage Village offers beautifully landscaped grounds and upscale apartments featuring private entrances and two-story floor plans. The complex is pet-friendly and close to hiking trails and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
10 Units Available
Waite Park Crossing
340 2nd Avenue South, Waite Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$709
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waite Park Crossing is a 76-unit three story apartment complex located on the western edge of the City of Waite Park.

1 Unit Available
147 10th Ave. N. #3
147 10th Avenue North, Waite Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$670
One Bedroom Apartment in Waite Park - Property Id: 133477 Completely remodeled one bedroom apt. New Windows, new vinyl flooring, Freshly painted. Perfect for single or couple. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Median Rent in St. Cloud

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in St. Cloud is $702, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $872.
Studio
$570
1 Bed
$702
2 Beds
$872
3+ Beds
$1,202
City GuideSt. Cloud
St. Cloud, Minnesota doesn’t have towering, sky-rise buildings and its “famous former residents” are generally Jeopardy champions rather than actors or movie stars. Yet life is good in this quaint town, where ice fishing is the local sport and neighbors offer a special brand of friendliness they call “Minnesota nice.” Located on the Mississippi River, St. Cloud is known for its clean air, and its easy commutes. Finding a place to live here echoes that relaxed pace and you won’t find heavy com...
About St. Cloud

Minnesota is the “Land of a Thousand Lakes” and St. Cloud is no exception, with the region boasting at least a hundred of the blue gems. In the wintertime, the glistening water freezes up and residents can be seen dragging little huts onto the ice with holes in the bottom to fish out of (ala “Grumpy Old Men”). Other outdoor sports include ice skating, sledding and snowmobiling— which brings us to another, perhaps obvious, point: St. Cloud, Minnesota is cold. Really cold. In December and January, it’s not uncommon to have multiple days that reach negative 20 to negative 30 degrees. Thus, it’s safe to say that if you’re planning a move this way and don’t own an excellent winter parka, you’re going to want to hit REI before you get on the plane.

Finding a Place

St. Cloudians tend to be an agreeable group of people in general and the opinion that it’s easy to find housing seems to be one more thing they agree on. Just about every realtor you talk to will tell you that St. Cloud has done an excellent job monitoring its ratio of people living here to its available rental housing. There is fairly little competition and abundance of units available. As a result, you don’t find the housing crunch here that is typical of bigger cities. Nevertheless, house hunting is easiest in May through August. The three-bedroom units fill faster, along with one-bedrooms — especially with apartment complexes. Two-bedroom units are available virtually all year throughout the town.

Neighborhoods in St. Cloud

South Side: This part of town is a beautiful, historic part of town with some of the oldest structures in the city. The South Side has nice open spaces— with Barden Park being a key feature. This neighborhood is great for renters.

St. John Cantius/Lake George: This area is in the center of the city and offers a recently revamped park that now hosts summer concerts by the lake. The neighborhood has a variety of housing styles including apartments, duplexes, multiplexes and single family homes for rent. Movers to the Lake George area will definitely find lots of trees, neighbors with gardens and public spaces that host “art in the park” and “neighborhood movie night.”

East Side: This section is defined as the section of town to the east side of the Mississippi river. In the Northern part you find Wilson Park and on the southern end Clemens-Minsinger Gardens, a popular tourist attraction. The region includes a nice variety of housing styles and it’s conveniently located near other parts of town.

North St. Cloud/Hester Park: Perhaps the most convenient part of living in the north end of St. Cloud is its proximity to the hospital. Also, there’s a lovely walking path on one end along the Mississippi River and a park that boasts beautiful granite walking bridges. The houses tend to have less backyard space and garages are mostly limited to single-car designs; however, the location and its pleasant feel makes the area an optimal choice for many renters.

Pantown: This old, historic part of St. Cloud hails its name from the Pan Motor Company which operated briefly between 1917 and 1921, producing about 750 automobiles during that time period. Most of the houses on the neighborhood’s south side therefore date to that era. The north side of Pantown developed later and most of those homes were built in the 1950s and 1960s.

Sartell: This newer part of town has a distinct suburban feel. Critics point to a certain homogeny in the new development but residents enjoy its cozy vibe.

Transportation

For a smaller city, St. Cloud has done a great job developing public transportation and offering options to its citizens. There’s a Ride and Share in addition to the standard metro bus, which runs frequently and services each of the suburbs. It isn’t a city that’s too difficult to live in without a car and some die-hards will even get on their bicycle in the snow. If you can tolerate the frigid air, there are plenty of walking paths and good traffic lights. If you do have a vehicle, you’ll be spared rush hour. There are two brief times – from about 7:30 to 8 a.m. and again from 4:30 to 6 p.m. where there you will notice more traffic on the road. Even then, you won’t find hour-long waits or heavy congestion.

Extra Tidbits

Chilly weather is a staple of culture here and tolerance for it is something Minnesotans take pride in. In fact, St. Cloudians enjoy the cold so much they actually plan many of their festivals and parades for wintertime. According to Cindy at the Chamber of Commerce, their annual Santa Parade, for instance, is so popular residents arrive every year in droves, despite the fact that it is often actively snowing and well below zero. “You just dress warm,” she says.

Apart from cooler temperatures, St. Cloud has many sunny days too, and its springtime scenery is nothing to shake a stick at. With woodland forests to the north and sprawling farmlands to the south, St. Cloud showcases a happy mixture of both. The city is nicknamed Granite Country, USA, after its old quarries and stone-finishing businesses, the remains of which can be seen throughout the town’s architecture. The Paramount Theatre and the Stearns History Museum are two popular features of the city and in recent years, a burgeoning art scene has developed.

Although it may take an outsider some time to get used to the language (“You betchya,” “Lutefisk,” etc.), most agree it’s a pleasant place to live. So go ahead, grab your fishing waders and a copy of “How to Talk Minnesotan,” (with helpful tips like “refusing food three times before accepting” and “understanding the ‘long goodbye’”) and come this way! Happy Hunting!

June 2020 St. Cloud Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 St. Cloud Rent Report. St. Cloud rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Cloud rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 St. Cloud Rent Report. St. Cloud rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Cloud rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

St. Cloud rents increased over the past month

St. Cloud rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in St. Cloud stand at $703 for a one-bedroom apartment and $872 for a two-bedroom. St. Cloud's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    St. Cloud rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in St. Cloud, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. St. Cloud is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • St. Cloud's median two-bedroom rent of $872 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% decline in St. Cloud.
    • While rents in St. Cloud fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Cloud than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in St. Cloud.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in St. Cloud?
    In St. Cloud, the median rent is $570 for a studio, $702 for a 1-bedroom, $872 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,202 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in St. Cloud, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around St. Cloud?
    Some of the colleges located in the St. Cloud area include Saint Cloud State University, St Cloud Technical and Community College, Anoka Technical College, Hennepin Technical College, and College of Saint Benedict. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to St. Cloud?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to St. Cloud from include Plymouth, Brooklyn Park, Minnetonka, Coon Rapids, and Maple Grove.

