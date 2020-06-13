Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

14 Apartments for rent in Waite Park, MN with balcony

1 of 13

Last updated June 12
41 Units Available
West Stonehill Apartments
690 Prosper Dr, Waite Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$755
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1200 sqft
Units with washers/dryers, private balconies/patios, and modern, open floor plans. Near Walmart, Heritage Park, and the Boulder Ridge Golf Club. Pet- and child-friendly living, with a playground and resident dog park.
1 of 1

Last updated June 13
10 Units Available
Waite Park Crossing
340 2nd Avenue South, Waite Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$709
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waite Park Crossing is a 76-unit three story apartment complex located on the western edge of the City of Waite Park.
Results within 1 mile of Waite Park
1 of 11

Last updated June 13
16 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartment Homes
3600 W St Germain St, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
$850
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1370 sqft
Luxury apartments near Heritage Park's wetlands, woodlands and hiking trails. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and dog park. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3208 22nd Street S
3208 22nd Street South, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
$1,100
1260 sqft
Charming main floor unit available for rent! Pass through your front porch and enter into the living room. You'll love the original woodwork, decorative fireplace, and hardwood floors. The kitchen features updated cabinetry and tiled floors.
Results within 5 miles of Waite Park
1 of 24

Last updated June 13
10 Units Available
The Club at Heritage
720 Roberts Road, Sartell, MN
Studio
$855
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1109 sqft
If you're looking for a pet-friendly apartment community in Sartell, MN where high-end luxury meets modern convenience, you'll love The Club at Heritage Apartment Homes. Ideally located just minutes from the city of St. Cloud, St.
1 of 16

Last updated June 12
2 Units Available
The Ponds at Heritage Place
1211 7th Ave S, Sartell, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1115 sqft
Modern homes with upgraded appliances and 9-foot ceilings. Pet-friendly. Heated underground parking available. Intercom entrance. Near Whitney Sports Complex. Minutes from Highway 15 for a smooth commute.
1 of 10

Last updated June 13
11 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartment Homes
1531 7th Ave S, Sartell, MN
1 Bedroom
$860
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1276 sqft
Heritage Village offers beautifully landscaped grounds and upscale apartments featuring private entrances and two-story floor plans. The complex is pet-friendly and close to hiking trails and shopping.
1 of 17

Last updated June 13
8 Units Available
Uppertown Apartments
1310 15th Street N #2, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$660
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
849 sqft
Timberland Properties offers flexible lease terms and various units. Amenities include bathtubs, carpet, dishwashers, and a community that's within walking distance of the YMCA and Technical College.
1 of 11

Last updated June 13
10 Units Available
Park Plaza Apartments
830 13th St S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$757
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park Plaza Apartments offers 48 spacious units in a selection of floor plans. Close to Saint Cloud University and the National Hockey Center, amenities include air conditioning, hardwood floors, refrigerators, walk-in closets and ranges.
1 of 4

Last updated June 13
5 Units Available
Graceview Estates
401 4th Ave SE, St. Joseph, MN
1 Bedroom
$760
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1337 sqft
Recently built apartments with washer and dryer, ceiling fans, oak cabinets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Smoke-free. Community amenities include oversized garages, playground, fitness room, and theater.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
815 Golf View Lane
815 Golf View Lane, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$815
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available approx. July 1st, 2020: One Bedroom Apartment in South Saint Cloud, along the Beaver Island Walking Trail. Each unit in this unique building has 2 levels.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12
Hester Park
1 Unit Available
422 9th Ave. N.
422 9th Avenue North, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Three Bedroom House between SCSU and SCTC! - Property Id: 102804 3 Bedroom House for lease between SCSU and SCTC! Walking distance to many amenities.
Results within 10 miles of Waite Park
1 of 30

Last updated June 13
59 Units Available
The Bluffs at Liberty Glen
1075 24th Street SE, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$985
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ONE-ON-ONE APPOINTMENT TOURS: Please call or email to schedule an individual appointment time | YOU'RE IN THE RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIME. The newest apartments in St. Cloud are also the nicest.
1 of 8

Last updated June 13
6 Units Available
Edgewater
4344 Clearwater Rd, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Lifestyle You Deserve! Premiere luxury living, in a beautiful natural setting on the banks of the picturesque Mississippi River is yours, if you make your home at Edgewater! This unique community is a lifestyle choice for those with discriminating
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Waite Park, MN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Waite Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

