Apartment List
/
Off-Campus Housing
/
MN
/
Saint Benedict
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:16 AM

2 Apartments For Rent Near Saint Benedict

Last updated July 15 at 06:10 AM
5 Units Available
Graceview Estates
401 4th Ave SE, St. Joseph, MN
1 Bedroom
$760
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1337 sqft
Recently built apartments with washer and dryer, ceiling fans, oak cabinets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Smoke-free. Community amenities include oversized garages, playground, fitness room, and theater.

Last updated April 4 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
104 1st Avenue Northwest
104 1st Avenue Northwest, St. Joseph, MN
2 Bedrooms
$900
760 sqft
Cute and cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Large kitchen with dishwasher. Detached garage. Hardwood floors and beautiful tongue and groove throughout. Water, sewer, and garbage are included in rent.

