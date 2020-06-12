/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
12 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Waite Park, MN
42 Units Available
West Stonehill Apartments
690 Prosper Dr, Waite Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$770
1025 sqft
Units with washers/dryers, private balconies/patios, and modern, open floor plans. Near Walmart, Heritage Park, and the Boulder Ridge Golf Club. Pet- and child-friendly living, with a playground and resident dog park.
Results within 1 mile of Waite Park
16 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartment Homes
3600 W St Germain St, St. Cloud, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1370 sqft
Luxury apartments near Heritage Park's wetlands, woodlands and hiking trails. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and dog park. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances.
22 Units Available
Cypress Court
906 Cypress Rd, St. Cloud, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1158 sqft
Sleek apartments with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and custom cabinetry. Community includes tennis courts, a movie theater, and nature trail. Close to shops, restaurants, businesses, and more along Veterans Drive.
10 Units Available
Grand Gateway Apartment Homes
4005 24th St S, St. Cloud, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1134 sqft
Close to St. Cloud State University and Quarry Park and Nature Reserve. Abundant space, with walk-in closets and pantries and spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans.
Results within 5 miles of Waite Park
10 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartment Homes
1531 7th Ave S, Sartell, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1276 sqft
Heritage Village offers beautifully landscaped grounds and upscale apartments featuring private entrances and two-story floor plans. The complex is pet-friendly and close to hiking trails and shopping.
3 Units Available
The Ponds at Heritage Place
1211 7th Ave S, Sartell, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1115 sqft
Modern homes with upgraded appliances and 9-foot ceilings. Pet-friendly. Heated underground parking available. Intercom entrance. Near Whitney Sports Complex. Minutes from Highway 15 for a smooth commute.
9 Units Available
The Club at Heritage
720 Roberts Road, Sartell, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1109 sqft
If you're looking for a pet-friendly apartment community in Sartell, MN where high-end luxury meets modern convenience, you'll love The Club at Heritage Apartment Homes. Ideally located just minutes from the city of St. Cloud, St.
5 Units Available
Graceview Estates
401 4th Ave SE, St. Joseph, MN
2 Bedrooms
$985
970 sqft
Recently built apartments with washer and dryer, ceiling fans, oak cabinets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Smoke-free. Community amenities include oversized garages, playground, fitness room, and theater.
Results within 10 miles of Waite Park
11 Units Available
Regency Park Estates
1615 15th Ave SE, St. Cloud, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1094 sqft
Well-equipped eat-in kitchens, courtyard views, air conditioning, and full-size laundry facilities in each unit. Located conveniently on a city bus line. Free cable for residents.
$
58 Units Available
The Bluffs at Liberty Glen
1075 24th Street SE, St. Cloud, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
ONE-ON-ONE APPOINTMENT TOURS: Please call or email to schedule an individual appointment time | YOU'RE IN THE RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIME. The newest apartments in St. Cloud are also the nicest.
6 Units Available
Edgewater
4344 Clearwater Rd, St. Cloud, MN
2 Bedrooms
$935
1067 sqft
A Lifestyle You Deserve! Premiere luxury living, in a beautiful natural setting on the banks of the picturesque Mississippi River is yours, if you make your home at Edgewater! This unique community is a lifestyle choice for those with discriminating
1 Unit Available
3200 Old Stone Way
3200 Old Stone Way Northeast, Sauk Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$975
730 sqft
Be at home in Creekside Village! This distinctive luxury apartment building boasts unique spacious floor plans, in unit washer and dryer, stainless appliances, bronze fixtures, custom woodwork, and rolling views. Walking trails to SRHS.
