benton county
Last updated July 23 2020
24 Apartments for rent in Benton County, MN📍
3 Units Available
3200 Old Stone Way
3200 Old Stone Way Northeast, Sauk Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
$825
2 Bedrooms
$995
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3200 Old Stone Way in Sauk Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
700 Highway 69 South - 18
700 Pine Road Northeast, Benton County, MN
1 Bedroom
$750
240 sqft
DESCRIPTION Immediate Availability -- No utilities to pay-- If you're in town and need a place for the night or the week or even a month call (507)481-8836 in Albert Lea to book your room at Albert Lea Inn here in Albert Lea.
1 Unit Available
8378 Duelm Road North East
8378 Duelm Road Northeast, Benton County, MN
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
2600 sqft
Renters Warehouse Sunrizon is proud to present this 5 bed/2 bath in Sauk Rapids! You will enjoy the benefits of country living while not being too far from anything at this house! This house brand new paint and carpet throughout.
1 Unit Available
1978 Peach Dr NE
1978 Peach Dr NE, Sauk Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1978 Peach Dr NE Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom Plus Loft Townhome in Sauk Rapids - 1978 Peach Dr.
1 Unit Available
235 3rd Street Southeast - 2
235 3rd Street Southeast, Rice, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1522 sqft
Enjoy 2 spacious bedrooms on the second floor. All bedrooms have walk in closets for ample storage. A second story family room has generous size living space.
Verified
4 Units Available
Uppertown Apartments
1310 15th Street N #2, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$625
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
849 sqft
Timberland Properties offers flexible lease terms and various units. Amenities include bathtubs, carpet, dishwashers, and a community that's within walking distance of the YMCA and Technical College.
Verified
10 Units Available
Tech High
Saint Cloud Terrace
825 9th Ave S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$695
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
958 sqft
One and two-bedroom smoke-free homes with linen closets, temperature control, and extra storage room. Walking distance from St. Cloud State University, the community has on-site laundry and a barbecue area, among other amenities.
Verified
10 Units Available
The Club at Heritage
720 Roberts Road, Sartell, MN
Studio
$885
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1109 sqft
If you're looking for a pet-friendly apartment community in Sartell, MN where high-end luxury meets modern convenience, you'll love The Club at Heritage Apartment Homes. Ideally located just minutes from the city of St. Cloud, St.
Verified
15 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartment Homes
3600 W St Germain St, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1370 sqft
Luxury apartments near Heritage Park's wetlands, woodlands and hiking trails. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and dog park. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances.
Verified
9 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartment Homes
1531 7th Ave S, Sartell, MN
1 Bedroom
$860
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1276 sqft
Heritage Village offers beautifully landscaped grounds and upscale apartments featuring private entrances and two-story floor plans. The complex is pet-friendly and close to hiking trails and shopping.
Verified
3 Units Available
Edgewater
4344 Clearwater Rd, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Lifestyle You Deserve! Premiere luxury living, in a beautiful natural setting on the banks of the picturesque Mississippi River is yours, if you make your home at Edgewater! This unique community is a lifestyle choice for those with discriminating
Verified
2 Units Available
Waite Park Crossing
340 2nd Avenue South, Waite Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$709
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waite Park Crossing is a 76-unit three story apartment complex located on the western edge of the City of Waite Park.
Verified
8 Units Available
Park Plaza Apartments
830 13th St S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$757
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park Plaza Apartments offers 48 spacious units in a selection of floor plans. Close to Saint Cloud University and the National Hockey Center, amenities include air conditioning, hardwood floors, refrigerators, walk-in closets and ranges.
Verified
$
23 Units Available
The Bluffs at Liberty Glen
1075 24th Street SE, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$985
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OPEN HOUSE EVENT: WED. 7/29 & THURS. 7/30 @ 10AM - 4PM! | YOU'RE IN THE RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIME. The newest apartments in St. Cloud are also the nicest.
Verified
$
1 Unit Available
Heights Apartments
524 14th Street South, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Heights are located in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance of St. Cloud State University and just minutes from downtown St. Cloud. Our spacious and comfortable 4-bedroom apartment homes are designed to fit your lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
Pantown
826 21st Ave. N
826 21st Avenue North, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$975
1600 sqft
3/2 Duplex - This great 3 bedroom 2 bath side x side duplex is rarely available. Convenient north side location, close to schools and shopping. Quiet long term neighbors. Large rooms with neutral decor.
1 Unit Available
St. John Cantius
1507 2nd St N
1507 2nd Street North, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
Renter's Warehouse is pleased to present this 3 bedroom and 1.75 bath home in St. Cloud. One bedroom downstairs, two bedrooms up. A bonus room upstairs perfect for an office. Full bathroom on main floor and 3/4 bathroom on upper level.
1 Unit Available
St. John Cantius
1604 W Saint Germain St
1604 West Saint Germain Street, St. Cloud, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1204 sqft
Renters Warehouse Sunrizon is proud to present this 4 bedroom, 3 bath upper level home. This unit is situated above a barbershop near downtown St. Cloud. There are separate entrances between you and the business.
1 Unit Available
815 Golf View Lane
815 Golf View Lane, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$815
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available approx. July 1st, 2020: One Bedroom Apartment in South Saint Cloud, along the Beaver Island Walking Trail. Each unit in this unique building has 2 levels.
1 Unit Available
West End
325 33rd Ave Suite 108
325 33rd Avenue North, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
$1,500
1307 sqft
Come check out this high-end professional office space with many open common meetings areas! Built-out office space available for lease in the Octagon Professional Building located in St. Cloud, MN.
Verified
2 Units Available
Graceview Estates
401 4th Ave SE, St. Joseph, MN
1 Bedroom
$785
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently built apartments with washer and dryer, ceiling fans, oak cabinets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Smoke-free. Community amenities include oversized garages, playground, fitness room, and theater.
1 Unit Available
88 Arbor St
88 Arbor St, Waite Park, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1344 sqft
Nothing says Spring like a moving into a brand new home! Fresh and new beautiful brand new 4 bedroom/ 2 bath home!! This open kitchen has a large island, Big pantry and plenty of cabinet space to stock up, perfect for family to gather around and
1 Unit Available
13015 Co Rd 4
13015 County Road 4, Stearns County, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
Welcome home! Newly constructed 55+ community. Enjoy modern living in a quiet country setting. Open concept kitchen, dining, and living area. Kitchen features stainless appliances, center island, and walk-in pantry.
1 Unit Available
104 1st Avenue Northwest
104 1st Avenue Northwest, St. Joseph, MN
2 Bedrooms
$900
760 sqft
Cute and cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Large kitchen with dishwasher. Detached garage. Hardwood floors and beautiful tongue and groove throughout. Water, sewer, and garbage are included in rent.
