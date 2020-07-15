/
St Cloud Technical and Community College
5 Apartments For Rent Near St Cloud Technical and Community College
Park Plaza Apartments
830 13th St S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$757
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park Plaza Apartments offers 48 spacious units in a selection of floor plans. Close to Saint Cloud University and the National Hockey Center, amenities include air conditioning, hardwood floors, refrigerators, walk-in closets and ranges.
Tech High
Saint Cloud Terrace
825 9th Ave S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$695
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
958 sqft
One and two-bedroom smoke-free homes with linen closets, temperature control, and extra storage room. Walking distance from St. Cloud State University, the community has on-site laundry and a barbecue area, among other amenities.
Uppertown Apartments
1310 15th Street N #2, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$625
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
849 sqft
Timberland Properties offers flexible lease terms and various units. Amenities include bathtubs, carpet, dishwashers, and a community that's within walking distance of the YMCA and Technical College.
Pantown
826 21st Ave. N
826 21st Avenue North, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$975
1600 sqft
3/2 Duplex - This great 3 bedroom 2 bath side x side duplex is rarely available. Convenient north side location, close to schools and shopping. Quiet long term neighbors. Large rooms with neutral decor.
West End
325 33rd Ave Suite 108
325 33rd Avenue North, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
$1,500
1307 sqft
Come check out this high-end professional office space with many open common meetings areas! Built-out office space available for lease in the Octagon Professional Building located in St. Cloud, MN.
