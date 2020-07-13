/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:31 AM
21 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Waite Park, MN
West Stonehill Apartments
690 Prosper Dr, Waite Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$675
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1200 sqft
Units with washers/dryers, private balconies/patios, and modern, open floor plans. Near Walmart, Heritage Park, and the Boulder Ridge Golf Club. Pet- and child-friendly living, with a playground and resident dog park.
Park Meadows Apartments
408 Park Meadows Dr, Waite Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$705
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1100 sqft
Many amenities for active residents including a heated pool, large fitness center, two tennis courts, a walking trail around a pond, and a sand volleyball court. Minutes to Waite Park schools.
Waite Park Crossing
340 2nd Avenue South, Waite Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$709
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waite Park Crossing is a 76-unit three story apartment complex located on the western edge of the City of Waite Park.
Heritage Park Apartment Homes
3600 W St Germain St, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
$795
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1370 sqft
Luxury apartments near Heritage Park's wetlands, woodlands and hiking trails. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and dog park. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances.
Cypress Court
906 Cypress Rd, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
$870
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1158 sqft
Sleek apartments with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and custom cabinetry. Community includes tennis courts, a movie theater, and nature trail. Close to shops, restaurants, businesses, and more along Veterans Drive.
Grand Gateway Apartment Homes
4005 24th St S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$885
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to St. Cloud State University and Quarry Park and Nature Reserve. Abundant space, with walk-in closets and pantries and spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans.
2419 41st Avenue S
2419 41st Avenue South, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1412 sqft
Renters Warehouse is proud to present this well kept and nicely updated two level townhouse located in south St. Cloud.
Tech High
Saint Cloud Terrace
825 9th Ave S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$695
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
958 sqft
One and two-bedroom smoke-free homes with linen closets, temperature control, and extra storage room. Walking distance from St. Cloud State University, the community has on-site laundry and a barbecue area, among other amenities.
The Club at Heritage
720 Roberts Road, Sartell, MN
Studio
$865
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1109 sqft
If you're looking for a pet-friendly apartment community in Sartell, MN where high-end luxury meets modern convenience, you'll love The Club at Heritage Apartment Homes. Ideally located just minutes from the city of St. Cloud, St.
Uppertown Apartments
1310 15th Street N #2, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$625
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
849 sqft
Timberland Properties offers flexible lease terms and various units. Amenities include bathtubs, carpet, dishwashers, and a community that's within walking distance of the YMCA and Technical College.
Heritage Village Apartment Homes
1531 7th Ave S, Sartell, MN
1 Bedroom
$860
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1276 sqft
Heritage Village offers beautifully landscaped grounds and upscale apartments featuring private entrances and two-story floor plans. The complex is pet-friendly and close to hiking trails and shopping.
Park Plaza Apartments
830 13th St S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$757
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,148
1135 sqft
Park Plaza Apartments offers 48 spacious units in a selection of floor plans. Close to Saint Cloud University and the National Hockey Center, amenities include air conditioning, hardwood floors, refrigerators, walk-in closets and ranges.
The Ponds at Heritage Place
1211 7th Ave S, Sartell, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1115 sqft
Modern homes with upgraded appliances and 9-foot ceilings. Pet-friendly. Heated underground parking available. Intercom entrance. Near Whitney Sports Complex. Minutes from Highway 15 for a smooth commute.
Graceview Estates
401 4th Ave SE, St. Joseph, MN
1 Bedroom
$760
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1337 sqft
Recently built apartments with washer and dryer, ceiling fans, oak cabinets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Smoke-free. Community amenities include oversized garages, playground, fitness room, and theater.
6838 24th Street North
6838 24th Street North, St. Cloud, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2400 sqft
Amazing split-level home. It features 4 bedrooms plus an office. Large master with great walk-in closet, and private bath. 3 baths. Open floor plan upstairs, walk-out deck, pantry, lots of storage, bath with double sink, and attached garage.
104 1st Avenue Northwest
104 1st Avenue Northwest, St. Joseph, MN
2 Bedrooms
$900
760 sqft
Cute and cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Large kitchen with dishwasher. Detached garage. Hardwood floors and beautiful tongue and groove throughout. Water, sewer, and garbage are included in rent.
2847 Edward Drive
2847 Edward Drive, St. Cloud, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2600 sqft
Renters Warehouse Sunrzion is excited to present this 4 bedroom/2 Bath home in St. Cloud.
The Bluffs at Liberty Glen
1075 24th Street SE, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$985
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OPEN HOUSE EVENT: WED. 7/15 & THURS. 7/16 @ 10AM - 4PM! | YOU'RE IN THE RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIME. The newest apartments in St. Cloud are also the nicest.
Regency Park Estates
1615 15th Ave SE, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1094 sqft
Well-equipped eat-in kitchens, courtyard views, air conditioning, and full-size laundry facilities in each unit. Located conveniently on a city bus line. Free cable for residents.
Edgewater
4344 Clearwater Rd, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Lifestyle You Deserve! Premiere luxury living, in a beautiful natural setting on the banks of the picturesque Mississippi River is yours, if you make your home at Edgewater! This unique community is a lifestyle choice for those with discriminating
1978 Peach Dr NE
1978 Peach Dr NE, Sauk Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1978 Peach Dr NE Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom Plus Loft Townhome in Sauk Rapids - 1978 Peach Dr.
