Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:31 AM

21 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Waite Park, MN

Last updated July 10 at 08:14pm
28 Units Available
West Stonehill Apartments
690 Prosper Dr, Waite Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$675
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1200 sqft
Units with washers/dryers, private balconies/patios, and modern, open floor plans. Near Walmart, Heritage Park, and the Boulder Ridge Golf Club. Pet- and child-friendly living, with a playground and resident dog park.
Last updated July 10 at 08:18pm
35 Units Available
Park Meadows Apartments
408 Park Meadows Dr, Waite Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$705
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1100 sqft
Many amenities for active residents including a heated pool, large fitness center, two tennis courts, a walking trail around a pond, and a sand volleyball court. Minutes to Waite Park schools.
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
10 Units Available
Waite Park Crossing
340 2nd Avenue South, Waite Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$709
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waite Park Crossing is a 76-unit three story apartment complex located on the western edge of the City of Waite Park.
Results within 1 mile of Waite Park
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartment Homes
3600 W St Germain St, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
$795
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1370 sqft
Luxury apartments near Heritage Park's wetlands, woodlands and hiking trails. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and dog park. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 08:23pm
26 Units Available
Cypress Court
906 Cypress Rd, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
$870
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1158 sqft
Sleek apartments with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and custom cabinetry. Community includes tennis courts, a movie theater, and nature trail. Close to shops, restaurants, businesses, and more along Veterans Drive.
Last updated July 10 at 08:21pm
11 Units Available
Grand Gateway Apartment Homes
4005 24th St S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$885
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to St. Cloud State University and Quarry Park and Nature Reserve. Abundant space, with walk-in closets and pantries and spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans.

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
2419 41st Avenue S
2419 41st Avenue South, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1412 sqft
Renters Warehouse is proud to present this well kept and nicely updated two level townhouse located in south St. Cloud.
Results within 5 miles of Waite Park
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
10 Units Available
Tech High
Saint Cloud Terrace
825 9th Ave S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$695
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
958 sqft
One and two-bedroom smoke-free homes with linen closets, temperature control, and extra storage room. Walking distance from St. Cloud State University, the community has on-site laundry and a barbecue area, among other amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Club at Heritage
720 Roberts Road, Sartell, MN
Studio
$865
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1109 sqft
If you're looking for a pet-friendly apartment community in Sartell, MN where high-end luxury meets modern convenience, you'll love The Club at Heritage Apartment Homes. Ideally located just minutes from the city of St. Cloud, St.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Uppertown Apartments
1310 15th Street N #2, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$625
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
849 sqft
Timberland Properties offers flexible lease terms and various units. Amenities include bathtubs, carpet, dishwashers, and a community that's within walking distance of the YMCA and Technical College.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartment Homes
1531 7th Ave S, Sartell, MN
1 Bedroom
$860
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1276 sqft
Heritage Village offers beautifully landscaped grounds and upscale apartments featuring private entrances and two-story floor plans. The complex is pet-friendly and close to hiking trails and shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Park Plaza Apartments
830 13th St S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$757
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,148
1135 sqft
Park Plaza Apartments offers 48 spacious units in a selection of floor plans. Close to Saint Cloud University and the National Hockey Center, amenities include air conditioning, hardwood floors, refrigerators, walk-in closets and ranges.
Last updated July 10 at 08:24pm
2 Units Available
The Ponds at Heritage Place
1211 7th Ave S, Sartell, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1115 sqft
Modern homes with upgraded appliances and 9-foot ceilings. Pet-friendly. Heated underground parking available. Intercom entrance. Near Whitney Sports Complex. Minutes from Highway 15 for a smooth commute.
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
5 Units Available
Graceview Estates
401 4th Ave SE, St. Joseph, MN
1 Bedroom
$760
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1337 sqft
Recently built apartments with washer and dryer, ceiling fans, oak cabinets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Smoke-free. Community amenities include oversized garages, playground, fitness room, and theater.

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
6838 24th Street North
6838 24th Street North, St. Cloud, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2400 sqft
Amazing split-level home. It features 4 bedrooms plus an office. Large master with great walk-in closet, and private bath. 3 baths. Open floor plan upstairs, walk-out deck, pantry, lots of storage, bath with double sink, and attached garage.

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
104 1st Avenue Northwest
104 1st Avenue Northwest, St. Joseph, MN
2 Bedrooms
$900
760 sqft
Cute and cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Large kitchen with dishwasher. Detached garage. Hardwood floors and beautiful tongue and groove throughout. Water, sewer, and garbage are included in rent.

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
2847 Edward Drive
2847 Edward Drive, St. Cloud, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2600 sqft
Renters Warehouse Sunrzion is excited to present this 4 bedroom/2 Bath home in St. Cloud.
Results within 10 miles of Waite Park
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
32 Units Available
The Bluffs at Liberty Glen
1075 24th Street SE, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$985
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OPEN HOUSE EVENT: WED. 7/15 & THURS. 7/16 @ 10AM - 4PM! | YOU'RE IN THE RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIME. The newest apartments in St. Cloud are also the nicest.
Last updated July 10 at 08:20pm
16 Units Available
Regency Park Estates
1615 15th Ave SE, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1094 sqft
Well-equipped eat-in kitchens, courtyard views, air conditioning, and full-size laundry facilities in each unit. Located conveniently on a city bus line. Free cable for residents.
Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
4 Units Available
Edgewater
4344 Clearwater Rd, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Lifestyle You Deserve! Premiere luxury living, in a beautiful natural setting on the banks of the picturesque Mississippi River is yours, if you make your home at Edgewater! This unique community is a lifestyle choice for those with discriminating

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1978 Peach Dr NE
1978 Peach Dr NE, Sauk Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1978 Peach Dr NE Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom Plus Loft Townhome in Sauk Rapids - 1978 Peach Dr.

