7412 West 22nd Street Unit #203

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool internet access tennis court

Fantastic 2 Bedroom Updated Condo In St. Louis Park! Available January 11th, 2020! -

Completely updated, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, Stainless Steel Appliances, Maple Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Private Balcony, A/C, Off Street Parking, Tennis Courts and Swimming Pool on site, as well as Laundry in Building. LANDLORD PAYS: Heat, Water, Sewer, Laundry, Trash, Lawn Care, Snow Removal. TENANT PAYS for electricity, cable and internet. Located just South of Interstate 394 on Louisiana Ave. Available January 11, 2020! 600 minimum credit score required. 12 month minimum lease requirement. Applications with prior evictions or felonies will be denied. Associations allows dogs 30 lbs or less and cats. Maximum number of pets 2. Only one can be a dog. $500 pet deposit required per pet. Call/Text/Email: 612.900.9101 / andyfreeland@live.com



(RLNE2969441)