Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Rare opportunity to rent this fully updated home in a private, desirable location! Live close to the city but feel like you are far away w/ the peacefulness and privacy of this double-lot. W/in a block of Minnehaha Creek, Meadowbrook Lake and Meadowbrook Golf Course. Just blocks from Highways, Gas, Groceries, Shopping, Restaurants/Bars. High end custom bathrooms!