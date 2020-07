Amenities

garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities parking garage

Renters Warehouse and Jeff Anderson present this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. This home has a large room on the upstairs level and 2 bedrooms on the main level that could easily fit queen beds. There are 2 living rooms on the main level with the kitchen and a dining room area. Downstair has extra storage and laundry. Plenty of parking with a 2 car garage and another spot off to the side. Bronx Park is across the street. Application fee $55 per adult.